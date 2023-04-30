https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-control-post-near-kherson---defense-ministry-1109965960.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry

Russian forces hit the command and observation post and the control post of Ukrainian military drones, as well as an ammunition and equipment depot, in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"[Russian] Artillery units … inflicted fire damage on the command and observation post and the control post of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as on the warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment near the city of Kherson," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson specified that the enemy suffered losses of manpower - an estimated 30 people, and over 10 enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed.The announcement came hours after reports detailed that Ukrainian strikes killed two civilians in Russia's Bryansk Region and caused structural damages. Additionally, it was further reported by Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz that enemy strikes had targeted a village in the Suzemsky district just after midnight.Since the start of the special military operation, regions along the Russia-Ukraine border have repeatedly come under fire by Ukrainian forces.

