International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-control-post-near-kherson---defense-ministry-1109965960.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry
Russian forces hit the command and observation post and the control post of Ukrainian military drones, as well as an ammunition and equipment depot, in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-04-30T03:45+0000
2023-04-30T03:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
drones
kherson
russian military
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172983_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3acec80a704ff8c47c53d3574a5cbb4.jpg
"[Russian] Artillery units … inflicted fire damage on the command and observation post and the control post of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as on the warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment near the city of Kherson," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson specified that the enemy suffered losses of manpower - an estimated 30 people, and over 10 enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed.The announcement came hours after reports detailed that Ukrainian strikes killed two civilians in Russia's Bryansk Region and caused structural damages. Additionally, it was further reported by Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz that enemy strikes had targeted a village in the Suzemsky district just after midnight.Since the start of the special military operation, regions along the Russia-Ukraine border have repeatedly come under fire by Ukrainian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/two-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-strike-in-russias-bryansk-region---governor-1109964835.html
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172983_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2718e5fad2e0737073dce39666daa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukraine conflict, ukrainian drone control post,
russian defense ministry, ukraine conflict, ukrainian drone control post,

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry

03:45 GMT 30.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhailchevsky / Go to the mediabankRussian forces take control of former kindergarten used by Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Alexandrovka, Kherson Region. August 15, 2022.
Russian forces take control of former kindergarten used by Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Alexandrovka, Kherson Region. August 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhailchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have hit the command and observation post and the control post of Ukrainian military drones, as well as an ammunition and equipment depot, in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"[Russian] Artillery units … inflicted fire damage on the command and observation post and the control post of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as on the warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment near the city of Kherson," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson specified that the enemy suffered losses of manpower - an estimated 30 people, and over 10 enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed.
DPR LPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
Russia
Two Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strike in Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Yesterday, 23:48 GMT
The announcement came hours after reports detailed that Ukrainian strikes killed two civilians in Russia's Bryansk Region and caused structural damages. Additionally, it was further reported by Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz that enemy strikes had targeted a village in the Suzemsky district just after midnight.
Since the start of the special military operation, regions along the Russia-Ukraine border have repeatedly come under fire by Ukrainian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала