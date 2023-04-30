https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/syrian-arab-foreign-ministers-to-meet-on-may-1-in-amman-to-discuss-syrias-return-to-las-1109981654.html

Syrian, Arab Foreign Ministers to Meet on May 1 in Amman to Discuss Syria's Return to LAS

Top diplomats of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will meet in Amman, capital of Jordan, to discuss Syria’s readmission to the League of Arab States.

"Jordan will host tomorrow, May 1, a meeting of foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt with Syria's foreign minister. This meeting is a follow-up to the consultative meeting of the Gulf countries, [as well as] Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, which was held on April 14 in Jeddah," the statement read. The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of the policies of President Bashar Assad, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

