International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/liz-truss-agrees-to-pay-15000-bill-for-private-use-of-government-residence---reports-1110006092.html
Liz Truss Agrees to Pay $15,000 Bill for Private Use of Government Residence - Reports
Liz Truss Agrees to Pay $15,000 Bill for Private Use of Government Residence - Reports
Liz Truss did not hesitate to use the government residence Chevening House for her own purposes, including parties. Now she will hat to cover the costs of missing slippers and bathrobes as well as food and drinks. The bill is solid- $15,000.
2023-05-01T08:21+0000
2023-05-01T08:21+0000
world
uk
cost of living crisis in uk
liz truss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456118_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20771c87775c16a77121917d8b387fc3.jpg
Truss received the invoice from the UK Cabinet Office, which claimed she used Chevening House for private parties shortly before assuming the prime ministerial office, several weeks ago, according to the report by the UK news outlet. On Sunday, media reported, her spokesman said the former prime minister "always paid for the costs of her personal guests," while the bill includes expenses for official meetings, therefore, the sum should be revised. Another newspaper reported Truss had now agreed to "pay for anything missing" at the Chevening estate. Earlier reports, citing sources, indicated Truss together with her advisers and allies from the Conservative Party held campaign meetings that occasionally turned into late night parties at Chevening House, to which she had access as then-Foreign Secretary. Participants of such meetings reportedly consumed food and wine there, as well as took bathrobes and slippers. Chevening House is 3,500-acre estate in the county of Kent in southeastern England. It was transferred to the country in 1967 after the death of its previous owner, 7th Earl Stanhope. Since 1981, it has been at the disposal of UK foreign secretaries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/high-on-cash-rishi-sunak-spent-500000-on-private-jet-trips-last-year-1109034284.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221027/truss-to-claim-hefty-severance-package-as-uk-taxpayers-estimated-to-cover-resignations-worth-700k-1102754520.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456118_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e4c5a73c18ddf8c3ff0d548be386810.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, liz truss, lavish, luxury, truss slippers
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, liz truss, lavish, luxury, truss slippers

Liz Truss Agrees to Pay $15,000 Bill for Private Use of Government Residence - Reports

08:21 GMT 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinNew British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed to pay 12,000-pound ($15,000) bill for missing slippers and bathrobes as well as food and drinks from the government residence Chevening House, UK media reported on Monday.
Truss received the invoice from the UK Cabinet Office, which claimed she used Chevening House for private parties shortly before assuming the prime ministerial office, several weeks ago, according to the report by the UK news outlet. On Sunday, media reported, her spokesman said the former prime minister "always paid for the costs of her personal guests," while the bill includes expenses for official meetings, therefore, the sum should be revised.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street, London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
World
Flying High: Rishi Sunak Splashes Out £500,000 of Taxpayer Cash on Private Jet Trips
1 April, 16:09 GMT
Another newspaper reported Truss had now agreed to "pay for anything missing" at the Chevening estate.
Earlier reports, citing sources, indicated Truss together with her advisers and allies from the Conservative Party held campaign meetings that occasionally turned into late night parties at Chevening House, to which she had access as then-Foreign Secretary. Participants of such meetings reportedly consumed food and wine there, as well as took bathrobes and slippers.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
World
Truss to Claim Hefty Severance Package as UK Taxpayers Estimated to Cover Resignations Worth £700K
27 October 2022, 10:51 GMT
Chevening House is 3,500-acre estate in the county of Kent in southeastern England. It was transferred to the country in 1967 after the death of its previous owner, 7th Earl Stanhope. Since 1981, it has been at the disposal of UK foreign secretaries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала