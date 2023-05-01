https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/odd-sacrifice-romans-burned-animals-for-egyptian-goddess-1110010860.html
It is well-established fact that Romans at some period of their history included some of the Egyptian gods to their pantheon. Now we know for sure that they offered them animal sacrifices.
Italian archaeologists unearthed traces of animal sacrifices near the temple of Isis in Pompeii, according to a paper published
in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.
According to the finds, various birds were burned, probably after sacrifice, to propitiate the Egyptian goddess, whose cult was extremly popular in Pompeii. Residents of the city erected one of most famous shrines to this deity and in vicinity of this temples the recent excavations were held.
The majority of the remains belong to chickens – these birds were the first candidates to die for the sake of heavens. Some bones were identified as belonging to pigeons, which scientists allege have a deep religious symbolism since they were associated with femininity and social bonds.
Isis is one of the best-known Egyptian goddesses and is associated with female beauty, motherhood and wifehood. However how she became to be known in Pompeii is up for debate.
When Macedonian warlord Alexander the Great conquered the Mediterranean territories and attempted to unify them politically, economically and culturally, several different civilizations clashed and mixed and the same process occurred with different religious traditions.
Two centuries passed and Romans came, seeking new territories and resources. Their pantheon was extremely inclusive and welcomed foreign deities. Many Romans were fascinated by the cult of Isis, dubbing her not only as a patron of women in general as she was in Egypt, but also as a goddess of good fortune, sea and travel.
Romans brought the cult of Isis to the most distant places of the Ancient world – for instance, in London archaeologists discovered a pottery with an inscription in Latin – Londini ad Fanum Isidis- which is translated as "To the Temple of Isis at London."