Syrian Soldier Killed, 7 Injured as Aleppo Airport Closed Over Israeli Attack - State Media
One soldier was killed and seven other people were injured late Monday during an Israeli attack on Syria's Aleppo, state media reported.
Syrian Soldier Killed, 7 Injured as Aleppo Airport Closed Over Israeli Attack - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One soldier was killed and seven other people were injured late Monday during an Israeli attack on Syria's Aleppo, state media reported.
Of the injured, two individuals were said to be civilians. It remains unclear as to whether the five others were affiliated military personnel.
Earlier, a Syrian state television channel reported Israel launched an attack on the outskirts of Aleppo, and that Syrian air defenses had shot down some of the incoming missiles.
As a result of the airstrike the Aleppo International Airport had also been temporarily shuttered. Reports have indicated that structural damages to the airport's runway were detected.
State media reported the strikes unfolded just after 11:30 p.m. local time as a "barrage" of projectiles were fired from the direction of southeast Aleppo.
No official confirmation of Israel's involvement in the Monday strikes has emerged, as is typical in such strikes. However, Israeli officials have previously admitted to carrying out such attacks to prevent terroristic actions and stave off hostilities with Iran-backed military groups.
The latest spate of hostilities comes after state media detailed last week that Syrian air defenses had repelled an attack over Homs. The Syrian Defense Ministry later reported that three civilians were wounded in Israel's missile attack on the outskirts of Homs.