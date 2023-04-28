https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/syrian-air-defense-repels-air-strikes-from-hostile-targets-over-homs-1109930771.html

Syrian Air Defense Repels Air Strikes From 'Hostile' Targets Over Homs

Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.

Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.The Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed the strikes shortly after midnight, noting that forces were repelling "hostile targets" in the region. In a follow-up translated release the outlet noted that "a number of missiles" had been fired from the direction of northern Lebanon.It further indicated that "some" of the projectiles were shot down.Unconfirmed media reports have indicated that "numerous" explosion were detected in the area, and that air defenses initially missed the first round of strikes before responding to a second wave.Video footage allegedly documenting the Saturday hostilities has surfaced on social media.A source relayed to the state media publication that the strikes resulted in injuries to three civilians and struck a civilian gas tank and various tanks and trucks.The latest comes after the Syrian Defense Ministry detailed earlier April that air defenses had struck down multiple rockets fired by Israel, adding that the missiles had been fired from the Golan Heights at the time.Although Israeli officials have not indicated their involvement in the strikes, Israel has previously carried out such launches in Syria as a means to clamp down on any terroristic behavior allegedly committed by Iran-backed groups.

