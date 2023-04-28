International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/syrian-air-defense-repels-air-strikes-from-hostile-targets-over-homs-1109930771.html
Syrian Air Defense Repels Air Strikes From 'Hostile' Targets Over Homs
Syrian Air Defense Repels Air Strikes From 'Hostile' Targets Over Homs
Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.
2023-04-28T22:53+0000
2023-04-28T23:36+0000
world
syria
homs
air defense
syrian arab news agency (sana)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081198209_0:49:2940:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_26402ce8c143f643e8e604a6abe9ddd0.jpg
Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.The Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed the strikes shortly after midnight, noting that forces were repelling "hostile targets" in the region. In a follow-up translated release the outlet noted that "a number of missiles" had been fired from the direction of northern Lebanon.It further indicated that "some" of the projectiles were shot down.Unconfirmed media reports have indicated that "numerous" explosion were detected in the area, and that air defenses initially missed the first round of strikes before responding to a second wave.Video footage allegedly documenting the Saturday hostilities has surfaced on social media.A source relayed to the state media publication that the strikes resulted in injuries to three civilians and struck a civilian gas tank and various tanks and trucks.The latest comes after the Syrian Defense Ministry detailed earlier April that air defenses had struck down multiple rockets fired by Israel, adding that the missiles had been fired from the Golan Heights at the time.Although Israeli officials have not indicated their involvement in the strikes, Israel has previously carried out such launches in Syria as a means to clamp down on any terroristic behavior allegedly committed by Iran-backed groups.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/explosions-reported-around-damascus-as-idf-strikes-syria-1109283928.html
syria
homs
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081198209_302:0:2638:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_40244f3b22db3e7356db8370822ad92a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria air defenses, syria, homs, hostile targets,
syria air defenses, syria, homs, hostile targets,

Syrian Air Defense Repels Air Strikes From 'Hostile' Targets Over Homs

22:53 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 23:36 GMT 28.04.2023)
© AP Photo / UncreditedThis frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Tuesday, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers, Syrian state media reported, saying that most of the missiles were shot down by air defense units.
This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Tuesday, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers, Syrian state media reported, saying that most of the missiles were shot down by air defense units. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2023
© AP Photo / Uncredited
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Media reports have since detailed that three civilians sustained injuries, and that structural damages were detected. It's reported that a number of "tanks and trucks" were set ablaze in light of the strikes.
Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.
The Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed the strikes shortly after midnight, noting that forces were repelling "hostile targets" in the region. In a follow-up translated release the outlet noted that "a number of missiles" had been fired from the direction of northern Lebanon.
It further indicated that "some" of the projectiles were shot down.
Unconfirmed media reports have indicated that "numerous" explosion were detected in the area, and that air defenses initially missed the first round of strikes before responding to a second wave.
Video footage allegedly documenting the Saturday hostilities has surfaced on social media.
A source relayed to the state media publication that the strikes resulted in injuries to three civilians and struck a civilian gas tank and various tanks and trucks.
The latest comes after the Syrian Defense Ministry detailed earlier April that air defenses had struck down multiple rockets fired by Israel, adding that the missiles had been fired from the Golan Heights at the time.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
World
Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets
9 April, 04:16 GMT
Although Israeli officials have not indicated their involvement in the strikes, Israel has previously carried out such launches in Syria as a means to clamp down on any terroristic behavior allegedly committed by Iran-backed groups.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала