Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Turkiye Counting on Extension of Grain Deal: Erdogan
Turkiye Counting on Extension of Grain Deal: Erdogan
Turkiye expects the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, to be extended, so that countries in need can get the necessary food supplies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"The favorable atmosphere with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, which was also present during the exchange of prisoners, has worked well in the grain corridor … We look forward to the continued operation of this mechanism, providing food to needy countries in Africa," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcasters on Sunday evening. Over the weekend a source close to the negotiations on the grain deal told Sputnik that there is no clarity regarding the prospects of extending the deal. The source said that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkey expects "Western partners to support our efforts." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkey attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18. Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted.
Turkiye Counting on Extension of Grain Deal: Erdogan

05:28 GMT 01.05.2023 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 01.05.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye expects the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, to be extended, so that countries in need can get the necessary food supplies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"The favorable atmosphere with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, which was also present during the exchange of prisoners, has worked well in the grain corridor … We look forward to the continued operation of this mechanism, providing food to needy countries in Africa," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcasters on Sunday evening.
Over the weekend a source close to the negotiations on the grain deal told Sputnik that there is no clarity regarding the prospects of extending the deal. The source said that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkey expects "Western partners to support our efforts."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkey attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18.
Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted.
