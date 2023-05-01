https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/watch-russian-army-sappers-blow-up-abandoned-ammo-1110008389.html

Watch Russian Army Sappers Blow Up Abandoned Ammo

Sappers of the Russian Armed Forces have already detonated over 1,000 pieces of ammunition that were apparently abandoned by Ukrainian troops in an unspecified area in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the work of army sappers in the zone of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.In footage published on the MoD’s Telegram page, the servicemen are seen performing a controlled explosion of the projectiles that had apparently been abandoned by Ukrainian units and then detected by Russian forces in an unspecified area.The MoD quoted a demining platoon commander as saying that more than 1,000 shells have already been destroyed."Sowing machinery will soon ride across these fields and life will return back to normal there," he added.

