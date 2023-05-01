International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Army Sappers Blow Up Abandoned Ammo
Watch Russian Army Sappers Blow Up Abandoned Ammo
Sappers of the Russian Armed Forces have already detonated over 1,000 pieces of ammunition that were apparently abandoned by Ukrainian troops in an unspecified area in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the work of army sappers in the zone of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.In footage published on the MoD’s Telegram page, the servicemen are seen performing a controlled explosion of the projectiles that had apparently been abandoned by Ukrainian units and then detected by Russian forces in an unspecified area.The MoD quoted a demining platoon commander as saying that more than 1,000 shells have already been destroyed."Sowing machinery will soon ride across these fields and life will return back to normal there," he added.
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
📹 Russian Armed Forces military engineer units within the special military operation
📹 Russian Armed Forces military engineer units within the special military operation
russia's special military operation in ukraine, russian sappers, ukrainian troops, russian ministry of defense
Watch Russian Army Sappers Blow Up Abandoned Ammo

11:40 GMT 01.05.2023
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
Sappers of the Russian Armed Forces have already blown up over 1,000 pieces of ammunition that were apparently left by Ukrainian troops in an unspecified area of eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the work of army sappers in the zone of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
In footage published on the MoD’s Telegram page, the servicemen are seen performing a controlled explosion of the projectiles that had apparently been abandoned by Ukrainian units and then detected by Russian forces in an unspecified area.
The MoD quoted a demining platoon commander as saying that more than 1,000 shells have already been destroyed.
"Sowing machinery will soon ride across these fields and life will return back to normal there," he added.
