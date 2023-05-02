https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/a-us-default-would-cause-systemic-financial-crisis-destabilize-global-economy-1110038307.html

A US Default Would Cause Systemic Financial Crisis, Destabilize Global Economy

A US default could destabilize the global economy with a series of domino effects, in particular across financial markets, Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik, while commenting on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's gloomy economic projection.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed US lawmakers that the government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1 on Monday. The US hit that limit – $31.4 trillion – on January 19, 2023, but the Treasury has undertaken measures to buy time for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling. If the borrowing limit isn't increased, the US could default, Yellen warned. She also depicted some of the gloomy consequences of the potential crisis that could include severe hardship to American families, upended US global leadership, and damage to the nation's security interests. Is Yellen's alarmism justified?At the same time, Rossi drew attention to the fact that "be that as it may, the US cannot default": the Federal Reserve can refinance the US federal government without any budget constraint for it, since it can issue as much money as it will in this regard, according to the economist. Indeed, even the US Constitution makes debt default impossible, by stating that "the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law (…) shall not be questioned." in this context, the forthcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders should translate into some sort of bipartisan compromise to avoid further troubles.Meanwhile, the US national debt has grown by roughly $25 trillion since 1993 and is continuing to go up. Interest payments on the national debt were $475 billion in fiscal year 2022 and are projected to grow by another 35 percent in 2023. According to some estimates, the US debt-to-GDP ratio amounts to around 133% making it the 12th most indebted country in the world, and the fourth most indebted economy among developed countries. Meanwhile, earlier this year, some House Democrats proposed legislation that would eliminate the debt ceiling altogether to allow unlimited government borrowing. How sustainable is it for America to keep increasing its national debt?

