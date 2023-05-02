https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/bidens-vandals-will-destroy-us-if-gop-loses-debt-ceiling-fight--1110034996.html

Biden's 'Vandals' Will 'Destroy US' if GOP Loses Debt Ceiling Fight

Biden's 'Vandals' Will 'Destroy US' if GOP Loses Debt Ceiling Fight

It's time for Washington to clean things up at home as the US has no more room on the national balance sheet to absorb more deficits, financial and geopolitical commentator Tom Luongo told Sputnik, while speaking on the unfolding fight between the GOP and the Democrats over the debt ceiling increase.

2023-05-02T15:24+0000

2023-05-02T15:24+0000

2023-05-02T15:24+0000

analysis

us

us house of representatives

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

washington

gop

senate

congressional budget office (cbo)

internal revenue service (irs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107062354_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63d713185ee140afc8296e0d63ddd426.jpg

"[US President Joe] Biden wants a clean raise without strings, exactly the opposite of the November 2021 fight where [then-House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi demanded tying spending bills to the debt ceiling," said Tom Luongo. "The GOP won that fight. Or, in my view, the Fed and New York banks won that fight. It was the beginning of the current era of tight monetary policy in the US. Biden lost that fight because he never had a majority in the Senate. This time, he’s facing the same challenge, but with a GOP majority in the House willing to burn the speaker to the ground, if he doesn’t cut spending."US Heading Into a WallTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to US lawmakers on Monday urging them to hurry up with their debt ceiling decision since the agency may be "unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1." The Treasury secretary cautioned, however, that the projection is imprecise. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday raised the red flag too, warning that there is now a "significantly greater risk" that the US could run out of funds in early June. Previously, the CBO suggested that US lawmakers should decide the debt ceiling fate until September 2023.Luongo believes that Yellen and Team Biden are deliberately fanning up hysteria to twist the hand of US lawmakers.At the same time, the financial commentator acknowledged that it is non-sustainable for America to keep increasing its national debt. According to him, the US has no more room on the national balance sheet to absorb more deficits. Luongo lashed out at Team Biden for their unwillingness to make even the barest attempt at changing course and called them "vandals put in charge to ensure the destruction of the US."Debt Ceiling FightAs a response to Yellen’s statement, Biden called the top four congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to discuss raising the debt ceiling. Reportedly, the meeting has been set for May 9.As per Luongo, the upcoming fight over the debt ceiling raise is of utmost importance.Biden has long refused to negotiate the raising of the nation's borrowing with McCarthy. Meanwhile, on April 26, House Republicans adopted the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 to raise the US debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for the substantial reduction of spending levels for most recent federal programs. In response, the US president threatened to veto the initiative.Biden and the majority of the Democratic Party earlier signaled that they would accept nothing less than a standalone debt ceiling increase. However, late last week, Axios reported that divisions have been brewing for quite a while between House and Senate Democrats. In addition, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin also demonstrated some dissent, signaling that even though he does not agree with all the provisions of McCarthy's debt ceiling legislation, it presents a good platform for further negotiations.Clouds have been gathering on Biden's horizon for quite a while with various American commentators suggesting that the US intelligence community and some senior military figures have grown disenchanted with Team Biden. Hence the Nord Stream and Pentagon leaks, which alleged dangerous political gambling by Biden operatives, according to the observers. In addition, a new IRS whistleblower complaint pertaining to the ongoing investigation into Joe Biden's son, Hunter, threatens to taint the incumbent's 2024 reelection bid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/biden-grudgingly-agrees-to-discuss-debt-ceiling-with-gop--1110034570.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/house-and-senate-democrats-divided-over-debt-ceiling-talks-1109988589.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/gop-lawmakers-free-irs-whistleblower-to-testify-about-hunter-biden-1109925019.html

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us debt ceiling, us borrowing limit, debt ceiling negotiations, us default on debt, us national debt, gop budget cuts, biden mccarthy debt ceiling talks, janet yellen us default, us economic crisis, gop debt ceiling legislation, mccarthy debt ceiling proposal, senator joe manchin debt ceiling stance