Another US Bank Falls; Ukraine Peace Talks; US Dollar Used for Financial Terrorism

Regulators have seized First Republic Bank and sold the remains to JP Morgan as the Western Banking System teeters on the edge of collapse.

2023-05-02T05:01+0000

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Regulators have seized First Republic Bank and sold the remains to JP Morgan as the Western Banking System teeters on the edge of collapse. Also, the Fed is set to raise interest rates.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss peace talks. China has stepped into the Ukraine conflict and is set to lead the work for a diplomatic solution. Also, the US argues for more protectionist politics.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Key nations refuse to participate in the US wars against Russia and China. Also, there has been a drone attack on Crimea and Angela Merkel again reversed course on former statements about the Minsk accord.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. President Biden hypocritically attacked the Russian arrest of a US journalist while ignoring the US persecution of Julian Assange.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. GOP leaders pledge to strengthen ties with Israel's government. Also, political unrest continues in Israel as Parliament is set to convene.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. The President of the Philippines has traveled to the US. Also, India and Russia strengthen military ties.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss that the US foreign policy has been taken over by the military-industrial complex.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Army information war division is working to protect the NATO "brand' on social media. Also, an Indian banker describes the US dollar as an international terrorist.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

