https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/do-you-want-the-blue-pill-red-pill-or-the-black-pill-1110017169.html
Do You Want the Blue Pill, Red Pill, or the Black Pill?
Do You Want the Blue Pill, Red Pill, or the Black Pill?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including First Republic bank being seized by US regulators, and Kiss singer Paul Stanley coming out against child "gender affirming surgery".
2023-05-02T04:45+0000
2023-05-02T04:45+0000
2023-05-02T11:25+0000
the backstory
radio
taiwan
nato
electronic warfare
arkansas
benghazi
china
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/01/1110017012_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea34047db554467fd9e84a5d8a994136.png
Do You Want the Blue Pill, Red Pill, or the Black Pill?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including First Republic bank being seized by US regulators, and Kiss singer Paul Stanley coming out against child "gender affirming surgery".
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Russian Military Has Never Used Deadlines, China, and NATO ForcesCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Hunter Biden is a Deadbeat Dad, Democrats Have No Shame, and Antony Blinken Should be FiredIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's recent drone swarm attack, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) has basically been taken by Russia, and President Xi's phone call with Zelensky. Mark talked about the US nuclear Proprietary software located by Russia and Russia's electronic warfare successes. Mark described the One China Policy and how America is using Taiwan to agitate China.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about Antony Blinken, Hunter Biden arrives in Arknsas family court, and the Democrat party supports child mutilation. Carmine discussed the corruption by the legacy media and the fear of asking questions by the mainstream media. Carmine spoke about Hunter Biden's child and the media ignoring the family problems surrounding the Biden's.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
arkansas
benghazi
china
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/01/1110017012_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_07b3a2dfa070ef38ed9d466fb6bc7330.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
the backstory, first republic bank, what is wrong with hunter biden, hunter biden daughter, anthony blinken's crimes, the fall of the corporate media
the backstory, first republic bank, what is wrong with hunter biden, hunter biden daughter, anthony blinken's crimes, the fall of the corporate media
Do You Want the Blue Pill, Red Pill, or the Black Pill?
04:45 GMT 02.05.2023 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 02.05.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including First Republic bank being seized by US regulators, and Kiss singer Paul Stanley coming out against child "gender affirming surgery".
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Russian Military Has Never Used Deadlines, China, and NATO Forces
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Hunter Biden is a Deadbeat Dad, Democrats Have No Shame, and Antony Blinken Should be Fired
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's recent drone swarm attack, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) has basically been taken by Russia, and President Xi's phone call with Zelensky. Mark talked about the US nuclear Proprietary software located by Russia and Russia's electronic warfare successes. Mark described the One China Policy and how America is using Taiwan to agitate China.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about Antony Blinken, Hunter Biden arrives in Arknsas family court, and the Democrat party supports child mutilation. Carmine discussed the corruption by the legacy media and the fear of asking questions by the mainstream media. Carmine spoke about Hunter Biden's child and the media ignoring the family problems surrounding the Biden's.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.