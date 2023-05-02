https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/israeli-forces-launch-retaliatory-strikes-across-gaza-strip-1110040296.html
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza Strip
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Force confirmed late Tuesday that Israeli military was conducting airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in response to earlier launches from the region.
2023-05-02T20:16+0000
2023-05-02T20:16+0000
2023-05-02T20:42+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
airstrikes
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109235587_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9f5a1c1119deb3889da7f04847e16b2.jpg
The Israel Defense Force confirmed late Tuesday that Israeli military was conducting airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in response to earlier launches from the region.An initial message issued by the agency across social media read: "The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip."Unconfirmed footage from the scene has since begun to surface online.Red alerts sirens have since sounded off in southern Israel, specifically in Sderot and Moshav Talmi Bilu. Israeli officials earlier urged individuals living along the Gaza border to be on alert.The IDF earlier detailed that approximately 21 rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel after news broke of the death of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner who had been on a hunger strike for nearly three months. Reports note he was found unconscious in his cell.At the time, Mohammad Shtayyeh, who serves as the Palestinian prime minister, described Adnan's death as a "deliberate assassination" as Israel had repeatedly rejected his release requests.In the immediate moments after Adnan's death, three rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip; however, IDF officials detailed at the time that the projectiles had caused no damages as they landed in open areas. Responses were later kicked up after retaliatory tank fire by Israeli officials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/three-rockets-launched-from-gaza-toward-israel-1110021017.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109235587_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1effc723f94bbb820760ea19dc90825.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces, idf, gaza strip, airstrikes, retaliatory airstrikes
israel defense forces, idf, gaza strip, airstrikes, retaliatory airstrikes
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza Strip
20:16 GMT 02.05.2023 (Updated: 20:42 GMT 02.05.2023)
The latest barrage of strikes in the region began after Israeli officials revealed that a Palestinian prisoner in their custody who had been on a hunger strike for nearly 90 days had died.
The Israel Defense Force confirmed late Tuesday that Israeli military was conducting airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in response to earlier launches from the region.
An initial message issued by the agency across social media read: "The IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip."
Unconfirmed footage from the scene has since begun to surface online.
Red alerts sirens have since sounded off in southern Israel, specifically in Sderot and Moshav Talmi Bilu. Israeli officials earlier urged individuals living along the Gaza border to be on alert.
The IDF earlier detailed that approximately 21 rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel after news broke of the death of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner who had been on a hunger strike for nearly three months. Reports note he was found unconscious in his cell.
At the time, Mohammad Shtayyeh, who serves as the Palestinian prime minister, described Adnan's death as a "deliberate assassination" as Israel had repeatedly rejected his release requests.
In the immediate moments after Adnan's death, three rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip; however, IDF officials detailed at the time that the projectiles had caused no damages as they landed in open areas. Responses were later kicked up after retaliatory tank fire by Israeli officials.