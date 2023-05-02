Murdochs Reportedly Spoke to Zelensky Ahead of Tucker Carlson’s Departure

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/murdochs-reportedly-spoke-to-zelensky-ahead-of-tucker-carlsons-departure-1110023074.html
Fox News announced the departure of its most watched anchor on April 24, sparking speculation across the US media landscape about the possible reasons for the broadcaster’s decision.
Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan had separate phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weeks before Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, an international media outlet has reported.According to the outlet, there is no clear-cut link between these phone conversations and Carlson's departure from the news network.The outlet quoted an unnamed source as arguing that although senior Ukrainian officials have expressed their opposition to Carlson's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine to Fox News executives in the past, Zelensky did not mention the matter in his conversations with the Murdochs.Fox has not publicly clarified the reason for Carlson's exit that has been announced on April 24, and there have been several theories online with possible explanations for the move.These include Dominion's lawsuit against the company for defamation, a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former booker on his show, and Carlson's use of vulgar language.Aside from the plummeting viewership, Tucker's ouster also earlier saw the news network's stock nosedive, with the company losing some $500 million.
The claims come after Carlson made his first video address last week following his dismissal from Fox News, telling viewers that media higher-ups are "hysterical and aggressive," and that they are "resorting to force" in a bid to stifle any form of debate in the industry.
Fox has not publicly clarified the reason for Carlson's exit that has been announced on April 24, and there have been several theories online with possible explanations for the move.
These include Dominion's lawsuit against the company for defamation, a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former booker on his show, and Carlson's use of vulgar language.
Aside from the plummeting viewership, Tucker's ouster also earlier saw the news network's stock nosedive, with the company losing some $500 million.