Russia Sends Protest Note to Polish Foreign Ministry Over Seizure of School

Russian Embassy in Poland sent a protest note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs slamming the forcible seizure of the school building in Warsaw.

On Saturday, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school building and stormed the premises after breaking the door. The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a "harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia" in response to "such an insolent move." The same day, the ambassador said that a new building will be found to house the school so that the studies could continue. "The Embassy has sent a protest note to the Polish Foreign Ministry," Russia's diplomatic mission in the country said.

