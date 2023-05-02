International
UK Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Shotgun Cartridges Toward Buckingham Palace
UK Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Shotgun Cartridges Toward Buckingham Palace
UK Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Shotgun Cartridges Toward Buckingham Palace
UK police arrested a man suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace, which has been placed on lockdown.
UK Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Shotgun Cartridges Toward Buckingham Palace

19:59 GMT 02.05.2023
A UK man was arrested late Tuesday after allegedly throwing suspected shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of the Buckingham Palace, which was momentarily placed on lockdown.
Local media reports detailed that the incident initially broke out around 7 p.m. local time, and that officials quickly acted after the unidentified man approached the gates and proceeded to throw a "number of items" onto the palace grounds.
A police spokesperson told UK media that suspected "shotgun cartridges" were among the items which have since been "taken for specialist examination." It was further noted that there were no reports of shots fired or injuries.
"The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and will be taken into custody," the spokesperson told media. "Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag."
Reports have since indicated that a controlled explosion was carried out in the vicinity by law enforcement officials.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
