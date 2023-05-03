International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/americas-obesity-epidemic-thins-out-pool-of-potential-us-army-recruits-1110052840.html
America's Obesity Epidemic Thins Out Pool of Potential US Army Recruits
America's Obesity Epidemic Thins Out Pool of Potential US Army Recruits
Speaking at a congressional hearing this week, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said they are not going to “make” the projected goal of 65,000 new soldiers.
2023-05-03T12:29+0000
2023-05-03T12:29+0000
americas
us
us army
army recruitment
goal
failure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107872/32/1078723230_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_191d99150d740cd75a7086d06d69f839.jpg
It looks as if the US Army won't be able to live up to its recruitment expectations this year, since a considerable number of prospects simply cannot cut the mustard.Speaking at a congressional hearing this week, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said they are not going to "make" the projected goal of 65,000 new soldiers.According to local press reports, the US Army had also missed its recruitment target of 60,000 last year, falling short by about 15,000 "active-duty recruits."This trend is due to the considerable number of prospective recruits turning out to be unfit for service, or either failing the entrance exam meant to gauge their intelligence or "being too overweight to serve," one US media outlet revealed.Only about 23% of Americans aged 17 to 24 can meet the Army’s expectations, the media outlet notes, citing Pentagon figures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/unwilling-warriors-how-us-military-extends-pilots-service-without-their-consent--1109956640.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107872/32/1078723230_57:0:994:703_1920x0_80_0_0_bb294048f349d90b6cad8be87e2a73e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us army, us army recruitment
us army, us army recruitment

America's Obesity Epidemic Thins Out Pool of Potential US Army Recruits

12:29 GMT 03.05.2023
CC0 / / U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait
U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
In one of its worst years ever, the US Army's official figures showed that it failed to reach last year's goal of 60,000 new recruits, falling short by about 15,000.
It looks as if the US Army won't be able to live up to its recruitment expectations this year, since a considerable number of prospects simply cannot cut the mustard.
Speaking at a congressional hearing this week, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said they are not going to "make" the projected goal of 65,000 new soldiers.

"We are doing everything we can to get as close to it as possible; we are going to fall short," she noted.

According to local press reports, the US Army had also missed its recruitment target of 60,000 last year, falling short by about 15,000 "active-duty recruits."
US Army Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopter landing 6/20/14 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
Military
Unwilling Warriors: How US Military Extends Pilots' Service Without Their Consent
29 April, 18:57 GMT
This trend is due to the considerable number of prospective recruits turning out to be unfit for service, or either failing the entrance exam meant to gauge their intelligence or "being too overweight to serve," one US media outlet revealed.
Only about 23% of Americans aged 17 to 24 can meet the Army’s expectations, the media outlet notes, citing Pentagon figures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала