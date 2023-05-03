https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/moscow-on-trilateral-grain-deal-tallks-on-may-5-this-not-agreed-yet-1110047114.html

Moscow: Trilateral Grain Deal Talks Expected on May 5, Though Not Agreed on Yet

Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that talks on Istanbul Grain Deal on May 5 are not agreed yet.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine were mulling over a possible meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5. "The issue has not been agreed on," the ministry said, without providing any details.

