Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Moscow: Trilateral Grain Deal Talks Expected on May 5, Though Not Agreed on Yet
Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that talks on Istanbul Grain Deal on May 5 are not agreed yet.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine were mulling over a possible meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5. "The issue has not been agreed on," the ministry said, without providing any details.
Moscow: Trilateral Grain Deal Talks Expected on May 5, Though Not Agreed on Yet

07:09 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 03.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
