Moscow: Trilateral Grain Deal Talks Expected on May 5, Though Not Agreed on Yet
Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that talks on Istanbul Grain Deal on May 5 are not agreed yet.
2023-05-03T07:09+0000
2023-05-03T07:09+0000
2023-05-03T08:06+0000
Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine were mulling over a possible meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5. "The issue has not been agreed on," the ministry said, without providing any details.
07:09 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 03.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of a possible meeting of delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul this week has not been agreed on, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine were mulling over a possible meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5.
"The issue has not been agreed on," the ministry said, without providing any details.