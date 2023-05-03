https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/preserving-ukraine-as-independent-country-not-in-us-plans---russian-security-council-1110044386.html

Preserving Ukraine as Independent Country Not in US Plans - Russian Security Council

Preserving Ukraine as Independent Country Not in US Plans - Russian Security Council

Preserving Ukraine as an independent nation is not in the plans of the United States, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"And today the White House easily continue the war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. The recent wide-ranging interview, however, also saw the official speak to the US' repeat practice of violating international agreements and the ratcheting up of NATO troops along the Russian border, among other hot-button topics.Patrushev commented that the US does not know what war is in reality as their country hasn't experiences such level of hostilities on their soil since 1865, underscoring how the Biden White House is continually violating international agreements as it prepares to resume nuclear tests.Adding to the point of discussion, the secretary noted the West is actively using terrorist and extremist organizations against Russia, just like in the 1990s in the North Caucasus."Deceitfully declaring the importance of the fight against terrorism, the West is actively using terrorist and extremist organizations against Russia, using methods that it used in the 1990s in the North Caucasus," he pointed out.Momentarily switching gears to NATO's presence along the Russian border, Patrushev stated the defense bloc has only continued to increase its troop numbers despite past requests from Moscow to stand down.The Russian official further indicated that the alliance has boosted the “intensity of operational and combat training of troops."Munich Security Conference & Russian ResourcesThe deepest decline of modern European politics is clearly seen in the example of the Munich Security Conference, whose participants only read to each other US training manuals, Patrushev said during the Tuesday interview.By creating NATO mechanisms for its own needs, the United States actually occupied Europe, he said."Put in a position of hopelessness, European officials have turned the Old World into an economic base for American experiments, obediently fulfill NATO's military tasks," Patrushev said. "And the Pentagon-controlled NATO command interacts directly with arms manufacturers, simply ignoring the official authorities of other countries."Also on topic was Germany steps to effectively deprive its economy of energy-intensive production in light of completely abandoning its nuclear power industry - a reliable and environmentally friendly source of electricity."By promoting the reduction of generating capacities, the German leadership is depriving the national economy of energy-intensive production," Patrushev said during the interview. "Renewable energy sources, which European officials rely on, will not be able to completely replace the energy generated by nuclear power plants."Patrushev also took the opportunity to highlight how the West has actually admitted it cannot exist without Russia's natural resources, explaining biased Western scientists and politicians categorically state only the countries of the collective West have the right to dispose of the natural resources available in the world.

