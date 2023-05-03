https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russian-disinfo-note-on-hunter-bidens-laptop-blinken-wanted-to-curry-favor-with-joe-1110057527.html

'Russian Disinfo' Note on Hunter Biden's Laptop: Blinken Wanted to Curry Favor With Joe

'Russian Disinfo' Note on Hunter Biden's Laptop: Blinken Wanted to Curry Favor With Joe

Blinken’s behavior indicates that he is a “big liar” when it comes to that story about Hunter Biden’s notorious “laptop from Hell”, Steve Gill, attorney & CEO of Nashville-based Gill Media Topic, told Sputnik.

2023-05-03T15:46+0000

2023-05-03T15:46+0000

2023-05-03T15:46+0000

analysis

us

joe biden

donald trump

antony blinken

hunter biden

laptop

letter

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110057345_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d668c9ec01e5a5a44c982133ebd81fa2.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Monday that he was not behind a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials in October 2020 that sought to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story as part of a purported Russian disinformation campaign.When asked whether he accepts that the laptop is not Russian disinformation, the top US diplomat deflected the question, arguing that he is very busy with other matters.According to Steve Gilll, there is something dodgy about all this, pointing to the Biden team’s and Blinken’s change of mind on the matter.He went on to insist that those officials "should all lose their security clearances for life" and ought to "be banned" too.He slammed Blinken as a "big liar", who had repeatedly claimed that "he's not playing at all in the delays of the investigation" into the Hunter Biden laptop story."Blinken lied to get the secretary of state's confirmation," the expert went on, arguing that the reason the US secretary of state did this "was to make sure their guy, not Donald Trump, was in power," in an apparent nod to Joe Biden."Because if Donald Trump had gotten in power for another four years, he would have cleaned out the intelligence agencies, he would have cleaned out the top levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice. And that's what needs to be done because they are so embedded deep into the structure of our government that you will have to literally pull it out by the roots, like just kind of mow the grass at the top," Gill pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/suppression-of-laptop-from-hell-story-was-partisan-political-move-by-anthony-blinken-1109781766.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

hunter biden's laptop story, secretary of state antony blinken, blinken's denial of being behind letter on 'russian disinformation'