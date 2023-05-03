https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russian-disinfo-note-on-hunter-bidens-laptop-blinken-wanted-to-curry-favor-with-joe-1110057527.html
'Russian Disinfo' Note on Hunter Biden's Laptop: Blinken Wanted to Curry Favor With Joe
'Russian Disinfo' Note on Hunter Biden's Laptop: Blinken Wanted to Curry Favor With Joe
Blinken’s behavior indicates that he is a “big liar” when it comes to that story about Hunter Biden’s notorious “laptop from Hell”, Steve Gill, attorney & CEO of Nashville-based Gill Media Topic, told Sputnik.
2023-05-03T15:46+0000
2023-05-03T15:46+0000
2023-05-03T15:46+0000
analysis
us
joe biden
donald trump
antony blinken
hunter biden
laptop
letter
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110057345_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d668c9ec01e5a5a44c982133ebd81fa2.jpg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Monday that he was not behind a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials in October 2020 that sought to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story as part of a purported Russian disinformation campaign.When asked whether he accepts that the laptop is not Russian disinformation, the top US diplomat deflected the question, arguing that he is very busy with other matters.According to Steve Gilll, there is something dodgy about all this, pointing to the Biden team’s and Blinken’s change of mind on the matter.He went on to insist that those officials "should all lose their security clearances for life" and ought to "be banned" too.He slammed Blinken as a "big liar", who had repeatedly claimed that "he's not playing at all in the delays of the investigation" into the Hunter Biden laptop story."Blinken lied to get the secretary of state's confirmation," the expert went on, arguing that the reason the US secretary of state did this "was to make sure their guy, not Donald Trump, was in power," in an apparent nod to Joe Biden."Because if Donald Trump had gotten in power for another four years, he would have cleaned out the intelligence agencies, he would have cleaned out the top levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice. And that's what needs to be done because they are so embedded deep into the structure of our government that you will have to literally pull it out by the roots, like just kind of mow the grass at the top," Gill pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/suppression-of-laptop-from-hell-story-was-partisan-political-move-by-anthony-blinken-1109781766.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110057345_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55359ccf0ff5131611fc26e5c1d8db30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
hunter biden's laptop story, secretary of state antony blinken, blinken's denial of being behind letter on 'russian disinformation'
hunter biden's laptop story, secretary of state antony blinken, blinken's denial of being behind letter on 'russian disinformation'
'Russian Disinfo' Note on Hunter Biden's Laptop: Blinken Wanted to Curry Favor With Joe
Blinken's behavior indicates that he is a "big liar" when it comes to that story about Hunter Biden's notorious "laptop from Hell", Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Nashville-based Gill Media Topic, told Sputnik.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
claimed on Monday that he was not behind a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials in October 2020 that sought to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story as part of a purported Russian disinformation campaign.
"With regard to that letter, I didn't – it wasn't my idea, didn't ask for it, didn't solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency], Mike Morrell, put forward confirms that," Blinken told a US news network.
When asked whether he accepts that the laptop is not Russian disinformation, the top US diplomat
deflected the question, arguing that he is very busy with other matters.
According to Steve Gilll, there is something dodgy about all this, pointing to the Biden team’s and Blinken’s change of mind on the matter.
"Now, they [ex-intelligence officials] are saying, 'oh, well, we didn't say it was Russian disinformation. We said it could be,' but not a single one of them spoke up at the time to correct the record," the Gill Media Topic chief executive said.
He went on to insist that those officials "should all lose their security clearances for life" and ought to "be banned" too.
“They ought to be called before Congress to testify under oath to get the story straight and put Blinken, who was simply trying to apply for the secretary of state job by showing his usefulness to the Biden team [on the stand]. ‘Look, look what I can do. I want to be secretary of state.’ And it worked,” Gill noted.
He slammed Blinken as a "big liar", who had repeatedly claimed that "he's not playing at all in the delays of the investigation" into the Hunter Biden laptop story.
"Blinken lied to get the secretary of state's confirmation," the expert went on, arguing that the reason the US secretary of state did this "was to make sure their guy, not Donald Trump, was in power," in an apparent nod to Joe Biden
.
"Because if Donald Trump had gotten in power for another four years, he would have cleaned out the intelligence agencies, he would have cleaned out the top levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice. And that's what needs to be done because they are so embedded deep into the structure of our government that you will have to literally pull it out by the roots, like just kind of mow the grass at the top," Gill pointed out.