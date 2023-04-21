https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/us-house-requests-info-from-blinken-after-panels-find-ties-to-hunter-biden-lies-1109747162.html

US House Requests Info From Blinken After Panels Find Ties to Hunter Biden Lies

US House Requests Info From Blinken After Panels Find Ties to Hunter Biden Lies

US House lawmakers are requesting information from Secretary of State Antony Blinken after new testimony revealed the top diplomat's ties to a statement falsely claiming that reports about Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation.

2023-04-21T17:54+0000

2023-04-21T17:54+0000

2023-04-21T17:54+0000

americas

us

joe biden

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097218432_92:0:2931:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_da42db9c4b949b2ced3314dcaae423b4.jpg

“We are examining the origins of the infamous public statement signed by 51 former intelligence officials that falsely discredited a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation. As part of our oversight, we have learned that you played a role in the inception of this statement while serving as a Biden campaign advisor, and we, therefore, request your assistance with our oversight,” the letter said on Thursday. Jordan and Turner chair the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, respectively. The panels recently conducted an interview with former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell, one of the 51 signatories to the statement falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story as misinformation, the letter said. Blinken’s outreach to Morell about the story set in motion a chain of events that led to the issuance of the public statement, the letter said. At the time, Blinken was working as a senior advisor to then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The Biden campaign helped to strategize about the public release of the statement, the letter said. Morell testified that the intent of the statement was to help Biden in a presidential debate and assist him in winning the election, the letter said. The letter requests Blinken provide information about communications related to the Hunter Biden story and the related statement. The committees request the materials be produced no later than May 4, the letter said. The panels are requesting Blinken’s assistance in a personal, not professional, capacity due to the events occurring prior to his confirmation as Secretary of State, the letter noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/two-whistleblowers-expose-the-biden-crime-family-1109729757.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221217/twitter-files-part-6-reveals-tech-giant-was-in-constant-talks-with-fbi-over-moderation-1105536391.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house lawmakers, hunter biden, laptop from hell, russian desinformation, joe biden