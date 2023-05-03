https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/us-foreign-policy-leaves-a-brutal-legacy-on-the-world-1110040605.html

US Foreign Policy Leaves a Brutal Legacy on The World

US Foreign Policy Leaves a Brutal Legacy on The World

Europe paying a high price for following US foreign policy, Toxic conditions persist in Pentagon-controlled Vieques, Godfather of AI warns of its threat to humanity

2023-05-03T04:32+0000

2023-05-03T04:32+0000

2023-05-03T10:56+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

european union (eu)

twitter

artificial intelligence (ai)

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110040446_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_77f4320592010272abe9aa47424633d7.png

US Foreign Policy Leaves A Brutal Legacy On The World Europe paying a high price for following US foreign policy, Toxic conditions persist in Pentagon-controlled Vieques, Godfather of AI warns of its threat to humanity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Fiona Edwards, a writer and activist based in London and a member of the No Cold War International committee to discuss how Europe following US foreign policy in Ukraine has negatively impacted Europeans, the extensive economic crisis facing European governments and citizens as a result of following US policy toward Ukraine, how the fallout from being in lockstep with the US in Ukraine may have resulted in hesitance of some European governments to continue that posture regarding Taiwan, and how the organized, principled anti-war forces around the world must unite to realize an anti-imperialist movement to stop the omnicidal warmongerers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monisha Ríos, PhD, MSW, a Puerto Rican psychologist, social worker, and anti-imperialist veteran of the US Army to discuss the May Day protests in Puerto Rico to protest the US-imposed non-elected Financial Oversight and Management Board and how that is a symbol of decades of US imperialist aggression, how the forced removals of residents from the island of Vieques in 1941 and 1947 was part of a massive land grab for the US Department of Defense, how the Pentagon used the majority of the island for its military operations which subjected the Viequenese to not only environmental abuses, but to physical, sexual, and psychological abuses, and the enduring abuses speaks to the need to end US foreign policy based on the Monroe Doctrine and all other imperialist ideologies in Puerto Rico.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast for our weekly segment ‘Tech for the People!” This week we discuss ‘The Godfather of AI’ quitting Google and warning against the dangers of artificial intelligence, Colorado passing a ‘right to repair’ bill and Twitter complying with an incredible number of government inquiries.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the 9th anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre, close to 400,000 Virginians being kicked off Medicaid as COVID protections end and the importance of working-class organizing in a time of capitalist collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, what is the us foreign policy on europe, us imperialist aggression, why is europe not doing something to get independent