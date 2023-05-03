https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/washington-doesnt-care-about-some-world-leaders-support-for-assange-1110047841.html

‘Washington Doesn’t Care About Some World Leaders’ Support For Assange’

The Biden administration actually doesn’t care about some world leaders’ support for Assange, Lucy Komisar, investigative journalist based in New York, told Sputnik.

Washington­-based supporters of Julian Assange will hold a rally later on Wednesday to demand the release of the WikiLeaks founder from the UK’s Belmarsh prison.The action coincides with the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, which is annually commemorated on May 3.She insisted that "there is no press freedom when that is limited to the government’s supporters or even feeble critics, but not to those who show the public evidence of America’s war crimes as Assange did in videos and reports of US attacks in Iraq."When asked to comment on the leaders of Mexico, Brazil and Argentina urging US President Joe Biden to drop the charges against Assange, Komisar said that "it is good that they do it, but I don’t think US leaders care."On the absence of mass media campaigns in support of Assange, she said that "the [US] mainstream media supports the government line and while some make pro-forma statements of support for the WikiLeaks founder, they never make or join a campaign. […] These media and organizations commit not to a free press, but to US government policy."According to Komisar, on issues related to US foreign policy, American mainstream media "is often lazy at best (‘you dictate, we write it’), corrupt at worst."Komisar suggested that Assange’s pardon "could only happen if Russian authorities arrested somebody the Americans desperately wanted”, including “several [high profile] spies."Assange CaseWikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, including leaked papers about US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

