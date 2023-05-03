https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/watch-russian-troops-drill-kamikaze-drone-operations-1110050531.html
Watch Russian Troops Drill Kamikaze Drone Operations
In the special operation zone, kamikaze drones help Russian troops obliterate Ukraine military hardware, including air defenses, multiple launch rocket system, and self-propelled howitzers.
Sputnik has released a video of Russian soldiers drilling the operation of the so-called kamikaze drones in the rear of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The clip comes as a well-informed source told Sputnik that the Russian Armed Forces are using concentrated strike groups of the Lancet kamikaze drones to destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian long-range air defense systems S-300.The insider explained that such tactics make it possible to guarantee the most effective destruction of the S-300 air defenses, which include missile launchers, command posts, radars and other equipment. According to the source, at least four Ukrainian S-300 launchers were destroyed as a result of Lancet strikes last week.The drone, which was developed by the Russian company ZALA (part of the Kalashnikov group), is designed to conduct both combat and reconnaissance missions on the front line.Apart from destroying the S-300s, the Lancets are used to target the Ukrainian Army’s self-propelled howitzers, radars, multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as command and observation posts.
Sputnik has released a video of Russian soldiers drilling the operation of the so-called kamikaze drones in the rear of Moscow’s special military operation
in Ukraine.
In the footage, a Russian serviceman is seen launching an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with an explosive device to target enemy military hardware.
The clip comes as a well-informed source told Sputnik that the Russian Armed Forces
are using concentrated strike groups of the Lancet kamikaze drones to destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian long-range air defense systems S-300.
"During one raid, up to a dozen Lancet loitering drones can be used," the source added.
The insider explained that such tactics make it possible to guarantee the most effective destruction of the S-300 air defenses, which include missile launchers, command posts, radars and other equipment. According to the source, at least four Ukrainian S-300 launchers were destroyed as a result of Lancet strikes last week.
The drone, which was developed by the Russian company ZALA (part of the Kalashnikov group), is designed to conduct both combat and reconnaissance missions on the front line.
Apart from destroying the S-300s, the Lancets are used to target the Ukrainian Army’s self-propelled howitzers
, radars, multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as command and observation posts.