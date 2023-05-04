https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/almost-half-of-us-citizens-concerned-about-safety-of-bank-deposits---poll-1110089310.html

Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety of Bank Deposits - Poll

Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety of Bank Deposits - Poll

A total of 48% of adults in the United States are worried about the safety of the money on their bank accounts, a new Gallup poll showed on Thursday.

Those concerned about the reliability of the US banking system are divided in two groups, one of which includes 19% of the respondents who are "very worried" and the other encompassing 29% of those who are "moderately worried," the findings showed. Despite the considerably high level of anxiety among bank accounts holders, there are also 30% of those who are "not too worried" and another 20% who are "not worried at all," the poll revealed. As for the most worried social groups, those are Republicans, independents, middle- and lower-incomers, and people without a college degree, with the 55% of the members of the GOP and 51% of independents saying that they are at least moderately worried, according to the poll's data. Conversely, only 36% of Democrats share their concerns. In terms of education level, there is also a clear division, with 54% of US citizens without college degree being very or moderately worried, while only 36% of those with high school diploma are, the poll revealed. The survey was conducted from April 3-25, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The third bank, First Republic, went bankrupt after the research was completed.

