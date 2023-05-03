https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/ongoing-us-banking-crisis-evokes-strong-memories-of-2008-1110054952.html

Ongoing US Banking Crisis Evokes Strong Memories of 2008

The acquisition of First Republic Bank merely provided a "backstop" but not a solution to the US banking crisis that was facilitated by the Federal Reserve's continuing interest rate hikes, Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik.

US financial regulators seized First Republic Bank on Monday and sold it to Wall Street behemoth JPMorgan Chase, ending a weeks-long agony of the lender. First Republic initially saw its shares plummeting in March after the spectacular collapse of the Silicon Valley and Signature banks. Despite measures taken by Wall Street giants and government regulators, the San-Francisco-headquartered bank went down in flames. Even though First Republic Bank's acquisition temporarily calmed the markets, the US press has warned that the crisis has not necessarily been averted, a view shared by Swiss professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics Sergio Rossi.The collapse of US regional banks, including the SVB, Signature and First Republic Banks, triggered fears of a repetition of the 2007-2008 crisis that led to recession. The US press has drawn attention to the fact that the three aforementioned lenders held a total of $532 billion in assets which - after adjusting to inflation - is more than the $526 billion held by the 25 banks that collapsed in 2008. Fifteen years ago the domino effect triggered by the collapse of the largest savings and loan association Washington Mutual, as well as investment banks Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns, led to the failure of a whopping 500 federally-insured banks between 2008 and 2015. Meanwhile, a March 2023 study published on the Social Science Research Network suggested that nearly 200 US banks could be vulnerable to the same type of risk that took down SVB, Signature Bank, and, most recently, First Republic Bank. Is the US on the verge of a new big crisis?Meanwhile, another problem is unfolding in the US property market, as experts report a five year minimum demand for commercial real estate with landlords unable to repay mortgages due to empty spaces. This again draws on the events of the 2008 crisis, when it all began from the collapse of the real estate market. Another similarity, as per Rossi, is that banks and non-bank financial institutions have been issuing financial assets based on these mortgage loans, thereby shifting the risk that the mortgage holders were not in a position to repay their debt on the buyers of these assets. Now, the Federal Reserve has doubled down on increasing interest rates – in order to curb inflation – knocking out financial institutions which heavily relied on interest rate-sensitive instruments, including Treasury bonds and US government agency mortgage-backed securities. The Fed is expected to further raise interest rates on May 3 and, potentially, signal a pause in its 14-month tightening cycle in order to mitigate the banking crisis risk. According to Rossi, further hikes could further misbalance the situation and backfire on the global economy.

