German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump
Germany increased exports to Russia in March by 1.8% compared to the previous month, official figures published Thursday showed.
2023-05-04T13:46+0000
Trade between Germany and Russia shrank dramatically last year in response to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. The German statistics agency Destatis estimated exports to Russia in March at 900 million euros ($993 million), up 3.9% from March 2022 figures. German imports from Russia dropped by 92.6% year-on-year in March to 300 million euros after shedding a further 0.4% compared to February of this year.
