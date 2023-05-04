https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/german-exports-to-russia-up-18-in-march-after-2022-slump-1110092780.html

German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump

German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump

Germany increased exports to Russia in March by 1.8% compared to the previous month, official figures published Thursday showed.

2023-05-04T13:46+0000

2023-05-04T13:46+0000

2023-05-04T13:46+0000

economy

russia

germany

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107964/73/1079647350_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_eb140249bc5009419340b47144f78c84.jpg

Trade between Germany and Russia shrank dramatically last year in response to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. The German statistics agency Destatis estimated exports to Russia in March at 900 million euros ($993 million), up 3.9% from March 2022 figures. German imports from Russia dropped by 92.6% year-on-year in March to 300 million euros after shedding a further 0.4% compared to February of this year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/g7-currently-not-discussing-complete-ban-on-exports-to-russia-1109743129.html

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german exports, exports to russia