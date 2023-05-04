International
No-Show Don: Trump Won't Appear for Thursday Hearing in 'Hush Payment' Case
No-Show Don: Trump Won't Appear for Thursday Hearing in 'Hush Payment' Case
Former US President Donald Trump will not appear in court on Thursday for a hearing in his so-called hush payment case, his defense attorney Gedalia Stern told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Trump was scheduled to appear in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday morning, according to court records. In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws. Trump has accused the Democrats and the District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan of weaponizing the justice system to punish a political opponent who happens to be the leading Republican candidate for president.
No-Show Don: Trump Won't Appear for Thursday Hearing in 'Hush Payment' Case

01:40 GMT 04.05.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will not appear in court on Thursday for a hearing in his so-called hush payment case, his defense attorney Gedalia Stern told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Trump was scheduled to appear in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday morning, according to court records.
"He is not going to appear tomorrow," Stern said.
In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Americas
Trump's Presidential Campaign Hauls in Over $15 Million in Post-Indictment Donations
18 April, 13:21 GMT
Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.
Trump has accused the Democrats and the District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan of weaponizing the justice system to punish a political opponent who happens to be the leading Republican candidate for president.
