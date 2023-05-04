https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/no-show-don-trump-wont-appear-for-thursday-hearing-in-hush-payment-case-1110071204.html

No-Show Don: Trump Won't Appear for Thursday Hearing in 'Hush Payment' Case

No-Show Don: Trump Won't Appear for Thursday Hearing in 'Hush Payment' Case

Former US President Donald Trump will not appear in court on Thursday for a hearing in his so-called hush payment case, his defense attorney Gedalia Stern told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-05-04T01:40+0000

2023-05-04T01:40+0000

2023-05-04T01:37+0000

americas

donald trump

hush payments

stormy daniels

court case

new york

appearance

new york supreme court

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108220583_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_872436c8cb04ee2b3bd922d6f134d84f.jpg

Trump was scheduled to appear in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday morning, according to court records. In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws. Trump has accused the Democrats and the District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan of weaponizing the justice system to punish a political opponent who happens to be the leading Republican candidate for president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/trumps-presidential-campaign-hauls-in-over-15-million-in-post-indictment-donations-1109621210.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

former us president donald trump, stormy daniels hush payments, defense attorney gedalia stern, thursday hearing, court appearance