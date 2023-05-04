https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/russian-manufacturers-to-showcase-agricultural-goods-solutions-in-serbia-1110092036.html

Russian Manufacturers to Showcase Agricultural Goods, Solutions in Serbia

According to the Russian Export Center, Novi Sad, Serbia will host 90th International Agricultural Fair 2023 exhibition in late May, where Russian companies will showcase agricultural goods and solutions under the national brand Made in Russia.

The announcement stated, “ten Russian companies under the guise of the national brand Made in Russia will participate in the international ‘90th International Agricultural Fair 2023’, which will be held in Novi Sad, in Serbia, from May 20 to 26.”It also specifies that domestic manufacturers will exhibit agricultural crops, agricultural development solutions and ready-made food products such as meat, canned fruits and vegetables, coffee, pure honey and honey-made desserts.The Made in Russia stand will display items to cutback the consumption of mineral fertilizers and pesticides, bio-preparations to enhance soil fertility, polymer composites, as well as services for the design, production, supply, and installation of systems for transportation, freezing, cooling, yeast fermentation, and fluidization of food products.This year, the Made in Russia exhibition area will occupy over 250 square meters (about 2,690 ft.).Those participating in the collective exhibition will be able to bolster the recognition of their products and maintain business contacts by meeting with potential partners and buyers.The 90th International Agricultural Fair is expected to draw more than 600,000 visitors and will be held at the Novosadski sajam (Novi Sad Fair).

