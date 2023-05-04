https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/scott-ritter-on-kremlin-strike-if-drones-hit-white-house-perps-would-cease-to-exist-1110101577.html

Scott Ritter on Kremlin Strike: Zelensky Gov 'Now a Legitimate Target'

The Kremlin was attacked by a pair of explosive drones early Wednesday morning. Scott Ritter puts things into perspective, commenting on how the US would respond to this sort of provocation.

Officials in Washington and Kiev have joined forces to deny any involvement in Wednesday’s drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin. "We don't attack [Vladimir] Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Wednesday during a visit to Finland.The Russian government holds a different view, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov saying Thursday that Moscow knows "very well that the decisions to carry out such actions, such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev," but rather "in Washington.""Such decisions, determining targets, determining means and so on, this is all dictated to Kiev by Washington," Peskov said.Investigators have opened a criminal case into the incident, and Moscow has vowed to respond in kind at a time and place of its choosing.Sooner or later, he said, Russia will complete its investigation and determine with certainty who was responsible for the drone attack –including what kind of UAVs were used, what kinds of guidance systems were on board, etc."But in the meantime I think it’s safe to state with near certainty that Ukraine or Ukrainian proxies were behind this attack and that it was carried out with the full knowledge and permission of the Ukrainian government. Which means the Ukrainian government is now a legitimate target for any Russian retaliation," Ritter said.Ritter suspects Washington had prior knowledge of the attack, either approving it directly or knowing about it and making no effort to prevent it from taking place.The observer dismissed any suggestion that the escalation and provocation may be a sign of President Volodymyr Zelensky "going rogue," doing something illogical or against the wishes of Kiev's Western patrons.As for the Biden administration’s behavior, Ritter noted that US policy throughout the Ukraine crisis has consistently been about "escalating” the conflict, "expanding this conflict, dragging this conflict out because ultimately, their stated objective is the strategic defeat of Russia. And with that comes the infliction of so much pain on Russia and the Russian military that Russia would never again seek to do something like the invasion of Ukraine, the initiation of the special military operation in February of 2022."As evidence, Ritter pointed to the $300 million in additional direct US military aid to Kiev announced by Washington just this week, designed to facilitate a Ukrainian spring offensive, whose ultimate goal is to bring “pain and suffering to Russia and hopefully achieve the strategic defeat of Russia.”For more of Scott Ritter's exclusive analysis of the drone attacks on the Kremlin and their implications for the Ukraine conflict, check out our Telegram post here.

