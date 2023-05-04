https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/stone-age-blockchain-scholars-to-link-ancient-artifacts-to-their-owners-by-dna-1110081592.html

Stone Age Blockchain: Scholars to Link Ancient Artifacts to Their Owners by DNA

Stone Age Blockchain: Scholars to Link Ancient Artifacts to Their Owners by DNA

Scientists excavated an Upper Paleolithic deer tooth pendant in the famous Denisova Cave in Russia. It was made 19,000-25,000 years ago, and the scholars were able to reconstruct a precise genetic profile of the woman who wore it.

2023-05-04T16:34+0000

2023-05-04T16:34+0000

2023-05-04T16:34+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

leipzig

russia

archaeology

denisova cave

paleolithic period

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110082457_0:13:585:342_1920x0_80_0_0_26c6916889ab0843f9214c0d4703e585.jpg

An interdisciplinary research team, led by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, has developed a novel, non-destructive method for DNA isolation from bones and teeth. This breakthrough in ancient DNA research will enable researchers to directly link cultural objects to specific individuals and thus gain deeper insights into Paleolithic societies.Artifacts made of stone, bones, or teeth provide important insights into the subsistence strategies of early humans, their behavior, and culture. However, until now, it has been difficult to attribute these artifacts to specific individuals, since burials and grave goods were very rare in that era. This has limited the possibilities of drawing conclusions about, for example, division of labor or the social roles of individuals during this period.The scientists focused specifically on artifacts made from skeletal elements, because these are more porous and are therefore more likely to retain DNA present in skin cells, sweat, and other body fluids. They tested the influence of various chemicals on the surface structure of archaeological bone and tooth pieces and developed a non-destructive phosphate-based method for DNA extraction.This new way for DNA isolation from bones and teeth will enable researchers to directly identify the users of ornaments and tools produced in the distant past, providing deeper insights into Paleolithic communities. Artifacts made of stone, bones, or teeth provide important information about the subsistence strategies of early humans, their behavior, and culture.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/two-large-viking-stashes-from-harald-bluetooth-era-unearthed-in-denmark-1109679274.html

leipzig

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new method of dna extraction, deer tooth pendant, archaeological artefact examined with dna test, ancient pendant owner identified, ancient dna, ancient humans dna