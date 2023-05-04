https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/sudans-military-agrees-to-7-day-humanitarian-truce-1110072818.html

Sudan's Military Agrees to 7-Day Humanitarian Truce

Sudan's Military Agrees to 7-Day Humanitarian Truce

The Sudanese armed forces have agreed to a seven-day humanitarian truce, proposed by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa, from May 4-11, the military said on Wednesday.

2023-05-04T02:56+0000

2023-05-04T02:56+0000

2023-05-04T02:52+0000

africa

sudan

saudi arabia

rapid support forces (rsf)

sudanese army

truce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109561263_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0aea1ba99dabb7d7b150e09a751fb9b4.jpg

"The armed forces express their approval of the [IGAD's] proposal, based on the principle of an African solution to the problems of the continent, and taking into account the humanitarian aspects of our citizens," the military said in a statement. Sudan's army also continues to consider the US-Saudi ceasefire initiative, the statement read. On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry of South Sudan said the leaders of the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Response Forces (RSF) have agreed to the truce from May 4-11. According to the statement, Gen. Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the commander in chief of the Sudan military, and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo agreed to name their representatives to begin negotiations. However, Yusuf Izzat, an adviser to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said on Tuesday that the RSF has yet to agree to the truce, stressing the RSF does not reject the truce and welcomes all initiatives aimed at resolving the internal conflict in Sudan. Gen. Brigadier Nabil Abdallah, the Sudanese military spokesman, told Sputnik Tuesday that Saudi-American mediators of the ongoing conflict in Sudan have proposed to hold negotiations between the sides in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/un-chief-to-send-envoy-to-address-unprecedented-crisis-in-sudan-1110000069.html

africa

sudan

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan, military agreement, humanitarian truce, sudanese armed forces, humanitarian truce, intergovernmental authority on development, eastern africa, rapid support forces