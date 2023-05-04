https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/turkish-foreign-minister-slams-uk-weekly-for-meddling-in-presidential-race-1110102262.html
Turkish Foreign Minister Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race
Turkish Foreign Minister Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticized The Economist, a British political magazine, for telling Turkish voters who they should vote for in next week's presidential election
2023-05-04T18:36+0000
2023-05-04T18:36+0000
2023-05-04T18:36+0000
world
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
uk
mevlut cavusoglu
presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_0:20:1874:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba9480cadc66840be86e6fe4722eb56.jpg
The Turkish government has been at odds with the weekly over its scathing publications on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Economist turned up the heat on Thursday with a cover that called for Erdogan to be voted out to "save democracy." The diplomat said he had recalled an op-ed he penned for The Economist's May 6 edition because he did not want to have anything to do with the people who interfered in his country's home affairs. The Economist also published a cover story online suggesting that "If Turkiye sacks its strongman, democrats everywhere should take heart." The editorial claimed that Erdogan's key rival was better placed to bring freedom and prosperity to Turks. A recent survey by Turkish pollster Ivem showed that Erdogan would beat Kemal Kilicdaroglu, backed by a six-party opposition alliance, by a 3% margin if both went into a runoff. A second round of voting is tentatively scheduled for May 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/whole-world-hates-america-its-reputation-is-faltering-senior-erdogan-ally-says-1109652591.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_86:0:1809:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_ea0c262da4bb976316bbda7174dc06ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkish presidential elections, tukey presidential race, president of turkiye
turkish presidential elections, tukey presidential race, president of turkiye
Turkish Foreign Minister Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticized The Economist, a British political magazine, for telling Turkish voters who they should vote for in next week's presidential election.
The Turkish government has been at odds with the weekly over its scathing publications on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Economist turned up the heat on Thursday with a cover that called for Erdogan to be voted out
to "save democracy."
"No one can usurp the democratic will of the Turkish nation. Our people will have their say on May 14," Cavusoglu wrote on social media.
The diplomat said he had recalled an op-ed he penned for The Economist's May 6 edition because he did not want to have anything to do with the people who interfered in his country's home affairs.
The Economist also published a cover story online suggesting that "If Turkiye sacks its strongman, democrats everywhere should take heart." The editorial claimed that Erdogan's key rival was better placed to bring freedom and prosperity to Turks.
A recent survey by Turkish pollster Ivem showed that Erdogan would beat Kemal Kilicdaroglu, backed by a six-party opposition alliance, by a 3% margin if both went into a runoff. A second round of voting is tentatively scheduled for May 28.