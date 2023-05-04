https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/ukraine-attempts-uav-attack-on-kremlin-assange-rally-in-dc-eu-lower-than-vassals-1110069898.html

Ukraine Attempts UAV Attack on Kremlin; Assange Rally in DC; EU Lower Than Vassals

The Russian Air Defense Forces used electronic warfare systems to foil an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin as Moscow prepares for the annual victory day parade.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Russian Air Defense Forces used electronic warfare systems to foil an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin as Moscow prepares for the annual victory day parade. Also, the US military is moving into Finland.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss peace in Europe. A Polish official argues that half of Europe wants to reestablish a productive peaceful relationship with Russia after the conflict in Ukraine ends.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Presidential Candidate RFK Jr has proclaimed that he will free several whistleblowers including Julian Assange.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Investors have braced for another Federal Reserve rate hike. Also, oil prices drop below 70 dollars per barrel.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Also, the Democratic party is dealing with a shift as its electorate rejects the Israeli policies towards the Palestinians.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US Empire is pleased to see the fighting in Sudan. Also, the Monroe Doctrine needs to be dismantled and Harry Belafonte was a great fighter for justice.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss World Press Freedom day. Joe Biden hypocritically slams the arrest of a US journalist in Russia but pursues Julian Assange.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. US officials scramble to slow China's advances, and the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida visits South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

