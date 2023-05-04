https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/video-combat-work-of-russias-akatsiya-self-propelled-artillery-system-1110075090.html

Video: Combat Work of Russia's Akatsiya Self-Propelled Artillery System

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing combat work of crews of 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing combat work performed by crews of the 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts.Russian artillerymen actively use the tactics of a fire raid: they arrive in the designated area, work on the specified targets and leave their positions. Unmanned aircraft crews help them correct their fire.The Akatsiya is a 152mm howitzer that is mounted on a tracked chassis, which makes it highly mobile and versatile.One of the key advantages of the system is its mobility. It can cross difficult terrain and move quickly from one location to another. This makes it an ideal weapon for supporting ground troops in combat situations.

