Biden Faces Bribery Allegations; Ukraine Offensive Questions; NATO Expansion in Finland

President Biden is facing allegations from a whistleblower that he accepted bribes in his official position as Vice President.

2023-05-05T05:02+0000

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the EU. The US is building up its military capabilities in Finland. Also, the Kremlin accuses the US of involvement in the recent drone attack on Kremlin.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. NATO's expansion in Asia is destabilizing the region. Also, US arms makers are eyeing Taiwan as a new market for expansion.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss the Biden administration. President Biden is facing allegations from a whistleblower that he accepted bribes in his official position as Vice President. Also, Secretary Blinken is facing multiple allegations of improper and potentially illegal actions.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Ukraine offensive may have started but its effectiveness seems to be in great doubt. Also, China and Myanmar are deepening cooperation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has arrested a second oil tanker in response to the US seizure of Iranian oil. Also, Israel has attacked Gaza again.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the Black Agenda Report news. Harry Belafonte was an unashamed revolutionary. Also, Black voters may abandon conventional politics in 2024.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss domestic policy. California is a homeless disaster area. Also, private equity is looting America.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, joins us to discuss immigration. President Biden is sending 1500 troops to the US Southern border. Also, the Biden administration is claiming that immigration is down 90%.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

