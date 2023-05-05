International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-to-step-down-from-agency-1110130304.html
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to Step Down From Agency
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to Step Down From Agency
US President Joe Biden in a statement on Friday announced that Rochelle Walensky will depart her role as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
2023-05-05T22:08+0000
2023-05-05T22:04+0000
americas
joe biden
americans
tedros adhanom ghebreyesus
centers for disease control and prevention (cdc)
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081803856_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a97387f8dd17b14eff83b50f2513c456.jpg
"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," the statement said. The US president thanked Walensky for saving lives and being on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky assumed the role of the head of CDC on January 2021, just as the Biden White House was set to role out the US vaccination program. She will step down at the end of June.Walensky became one of the key figures in the Biden administration responsible for developing a list of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and actively advocated for the vaccination of Americans.In a separate statement issued by the CDC, it was pointed out that Walensky "helped restore morale and a sense of normalcy to an agency that had been enduring significant public adversity related to the COVID-19 pandemic."Earlier on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization’s assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220110/this-is-hard-cdc-head-walensky-explains-confusing-guidelines-as-all-free-to-decide-on-their-own-1092141352.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081803856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a88a499af3c298885eb351f7a9d3d086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, us, rochelle walensky, centers for disease control and prevention, cdc
us president joe biden, us, rochelle walensky, centers for disease control and prevention, cdc

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to Step Down From Agency

22:08 GMT 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshDr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's his health care team
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has been selected to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's his health care team - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden in a statement on Friday announced that Rochelle Walensky will depart her role as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," the statement said.
The US president thanked Walensky for saving lives and being on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walensky assumed the role of the head of CDC on January 2021, just as the Biden White House was set to role out the US vaccination program. She will step down at the end of June.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky gives her opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
10 January 2022, 01:28 GMT
Walensky became one of the key figures in the Biden administration responsible for developing a list of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and actively advocated for the vaccination of Americans.
In a separate statement issued by the CDC, it was pointed out that Walensky "helped restore morale and a sense of normalcy to an agency that had been enduring significant public adversity related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Earlier on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization’s assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала