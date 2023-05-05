https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/who-not-designating-covid-19-as-public-health-emergency-of-intl-concern-anymore-1110121860.html
WHO Not Designating COVID-19 as Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern Anymore
WHO Not Designating COVID-19 as Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern Anymore
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider COVID-19 a pandemic anymore, the director-general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday.
2023-05-05T13:42+0000
2023-05-05T13:42+0000
2023-05-05T13:43+0000
world
world health organization (who)
covid-19
tedros adhanom ghebreyesus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107896/50/1078965055_0:100:3285:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a22f81a246336b09e9a89ae10c1e4a.jpg
"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency," the WHO head told a briefing. The official emphasized that COVID-19 still poses a threat to the health of the human population. At least 20 million people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, WHO head said. "Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher – at least 20 million," Ghebreyesus said.The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, with millions of people affected and countless lives lost. This highly infectious disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread rapidly across the globe, affecting economies, healthcare systems, and daily life in unprecedented ways. In 2020 COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO due to its rapid spread and severity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/what-is-arcturus-covid-19-variant-detected-in-22-countries-so-far-1109632843.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107896/50/1078965055_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74630943b3dff5282a4b352d7c873c06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
public health emergency, world health organization
public health emergency, world health organization
WHO Not Designating COVID-19 as Public Health Emergency of Int'l Concern Anymore
13:42 GMT 05.05.2023 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 05.05.2023)
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider COVID-19 a pandemic anymore, the director-general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday.
"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency," the WHO head told a briefing.
The official emphasized that COVID-19 still poses a threat to the health of the human population.
At least 20 million people have died from COVID-19
since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, WHO head said.
"Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher – at least 20 million," Ghebreyesus said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, with millions of people affected and countless lives lost. This highly infectious disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread rapidly across the globe, affecting economies, healthcare systems, and daily life in unprecedented ways. In 2020 COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO due to its rapid spread and severity.