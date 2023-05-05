https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/desantis-on-2024-us-election-bid-well-get-on-that-relatively-soon-1110130111.html
DeSantis on 2024 US Election Bid: 'We’ll Get on That Relatively Soon'
During a news conference marking the end of Florida’s legislative session, Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that he will be deciding on whether or not to run for president in 2024 "in the near future."
DeSantis on 2024 US Election Bid: 'We’ll Get on That Relatively Soon'
21:28 GMT 05.05.2023 (Updated: 21:33 GMT 05.05.2023)
Having consistently ranked behind former US President Donald Trump in 2024 polls, American media reports have hinted the Florida governor is using his squabbles with the Disney group as a means to energize his base before any official election announcement is made.
During a news conference marking the end of Florida’s legislative session, Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced he would be deciding on whether to run for president in 2024 "in the near future."
DeSantis relayed to reporters that he "felt very confident" in the run-up to his November 2022 reelection as governor, underscoring that one "really had to put up or shut up
" on election hopes. He added he is committed to achieving great things in Florida
, but that has yet to make a decision regarding his potential candidacy for the presidency.
While reports have claimed that DeSantis may launch a potential 2024 campaign
in May or June, the Florida governor dismissed them as "inaccurate
." He clarified that any announcements regarding his candidacy would be made when the time is right.
"I also understood that we had this opportunity here to be able to really, really do a lot of great stuff, and I’ve always said that we’re gonna see this through. What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon... If there’s any announcements, those will come at the appropriate time. But if anyone’s telling you that somehow they know this or they know that, that’s just inaccurate because there’s not been any decisions made," DeSantis said.
DeSantis made the statement amid renewed media allegations that he plans to announce his bid for the White House seat soon. US media had speculated that an announcement could emerge in mid-June.
However, before an official announcement is made, it's also been speculated by US outlets that DeSantis may be attempting to use his yearlong fight with Disney
to electrify his supporters enough to back him in the 2024 election cycle.
DeSantis on Friday kicked things up a notch with Disney after he opted to sign legislation that effectively nulled any and all agreements that the theme park had previously worked under that allowed officials to retain rights for future development in the Orlando, Florida, region. The zoning agreement were set to take effect in March.
Recent surveys have found that DeSantis has consistently ranked second, trailing former US President Donald Trump
with just under 30 points in polling. As for other GOP candidates, such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
, conservative Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
, polls revealed their ratings to be far lower compared to both Trump and DeSantis.
Furthermore, several other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
, Sen. Tim Scott (SC) and former US Vice President Mike Pence
, are also considering potential campaigns. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to gain significant support from the Republican electorate, or actually file any campaign-related paperwork.