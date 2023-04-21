https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/2024-us-presidential-election-who-has-tossed-hat-into-ring-1109728427.html

Potential candidates who have announced a 2024 bid for the White House.

The ever-growing list of candidates for the 2024 presidential race in the United States seen some new names added to it recently. On April 20, 70-year-old conservative political commentator Larry Elder announced his candidacy during an interview, saying he had a "moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty" to do so. Elder will be running against former President Donald Trump, who tossed his hat in the ring back on November 15, 2022.Here is a look at who has already entered the race, and who is still sitting on the fence.RepublicansDonald J. TrumpHeadlining the fray among the Republicans is former President Donald J. Trump. The 76-year-old announced that he would seek another stint in the White House on November 15, 2022. Trump has not been idle since then, hitting the campaign trail running. The Republican held his major debut campaign rally in Waco, Texas, in March with a possible indictment looming over him. He was later indicted on March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury on charges pertaining to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president pleaded not guilty. Trump's latest legal woes have only boosted his standing in the polls.Nikki HaleyFormer US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced in February that she would challenge Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election campaign. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she has presented herself as a member of “a new generation of leadership.”The 51-year-old is known for taking jabs at 80-year-old President Joe Biden, urging a mental competency test for all politicians over 75 years old. The 45th POTUS welcomed her decision to run, quipping, “the more the merrier," and added that she should "not be bound" by her previous lavish vows not to run against him.Vivek RamaswamyUS biotech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy announced in February that he would compete for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential election in 2024, saying he hopes to inspire a new cultural movement in the United States. According to him, the US is in the midst of a "national identity crisis," with faith, patriotism, and hard work on the decline. Asa HutchinsonFormer Governor of the US state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson made the announcement that he would run for president in 2024 as a Republican in the first days of April, calling on former US President Donald Trump to ditch plans for re-election. Hutchinson does not believe that Trump "should be the next leader of our country," adding in an interview that the ex-POTUS should withdraw from the presidential race in view of his recent indictment.Larry ElderPolitical commentator Larry Elder, 70, a former attorney, announced his White House bid on April 20. He previously ran for office unsuccessfully against California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, during a recall election in 2021. The radio host announced his candidacy in an interview with Tucker Carlson, saying: "I feel I have a moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me.” An early supporter of the former 45th Republican commander-in-chief, saying he was “almost God-sent" in 2016, Elder will now be running against Donald Trump.Ron DeSantisFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis is still putting off making any official announcement that he intends to be a would-be Republican presidential candidate. There has been broad speculation that the Florida governor may run for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2024, which would see him face Trump in the primary process. The 44-year-old is seen as ranking second in the polls, trailing Trump. DeSantis is known for putting pen to paper and signing bills fixing new restrictions on abortion and loosening gun laws. He has also been entangled in a messy row with Walt Disney Co in connection with its Florida theme park.Tim ScottOne of those flagged as potentially mulling a 2024 bid is Tim Scott, a Black Republican US senator from his home state of South Carolina. A presidential exploratory committee has purportedly been launched by Scott, 57, but there has been no official statement regarding running in 2024 so far.Mike PenceFormer Vice President Mike Pence has also hinted that he may make an announcement for a 2024 presidential election bid. Speaking to a US media outlet in late February, he said that “by the spring, our family expects to have a very clear sense of our calling.” He earlier stated in a separate interview that he would prefer a Republican alternative to Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Chris ChristieFormer New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is supposedly also "talking to potential donors," ostensibly to discuss a campaign for president in 2024, US media reported. The New Jersey Republican is believed to be close to making up his mind.Chris SununuChris Sununu, New Hampshire's governor, 48, who has served in office since 2017, has been quoted as saying that the Republican Party needs new leadership, and apparently questioning whether Trump would be able to beat Biden in 2024.DemocratsMarianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson became the first Democrat to launch a 2024 presidential campaign after announcing her bid for the WH on March 4, 2023. She is a best-selling self-help author who was part of the left wing of the 2020 Democratic primary race. Williamson, 70, is known for having championed some major left-wing causes, such as calling for a “Medicare-for-All type system,” an anti-poverty initiative, and a “US Department of Peace” to counteract US militarism. She has also campaigned for the release of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, who faces 18 felony charges from the US Department of Justice.Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became one of the recent contenders for the presidential ticket. Nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy (JFK) and son of one-time US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the environmental lawyer made his announcement on April 19 before a large crowd in Boston, Massachusetts.Joe Biden Expected to headline the Democratic race for the White House is the current president, Joe Biden.While hinting on many occasions that he plans to run in 2024, Biden has dithered over making any official remarks. Now, reports say Biden's team is gearing up to release a video next week where the octogenarian will officially launch his campaign. There is speculation that the announcement will be timed to the four-year anniversary of the Democrat's 2020 campaign launch. If so, Joe Biden will enter the fray amid disastrous polling numbers. One survey in March revealed a mere 37% of Democrats approved of him seeking another term in office.Asked last August about the possibility of any primary challenge to Biden, DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale said, "We're with Biden. Period."

