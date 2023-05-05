International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement. The terrorist attack was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region

11:01 GMT 05.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement.
The terrorist attack was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.
