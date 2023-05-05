https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/fsb-uncovers-sabotage-group-of-ukrainian-special-services-agents-in-zaporozhye-region-1110116863.html

FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region

FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

2023-05-05T11:01+0000

2023-05-05T11:01+0000

2023-05-05T11:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg

"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement. The terrorist attack was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russian-fsb-foils-ukrainian-intel-agents-activities-to-plot-high-profile-attacks-in-crimea-1110046908.html

russia

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian federal security service, zaporozhye nuclear power plant