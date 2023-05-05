https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/fsb-uncovers-sabotage-group-of-ukrainian-special-services-agents-in-zaporozhye-region-1110116863.html
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
2023-05-05T11:01+0000
2023-05-05T11:01+0000
2023-05-05T11:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement. The terrorist attack was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russian-fsb-foils-ukrainian-intel-agents-activities-to-plot-high-profile-attacks-in-crimea-1110046908.html
russia
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian federal security service, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
russian federal security service, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Special Services Agents in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporozhye NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement.
The terrorist attack
was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.