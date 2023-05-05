https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/mourning-for-victims-of-school-shooting-begins-in-serbia-1110110302.html

Mourning for Victims of School Shooting Begins in Serbia

Mourning for Victims of School Shooting Begins in Serbia

Serbia has begun a nationwide three-day mourning period for the victims of the Belgrade school shooting.

The shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital on Wednesday. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital. A 14-year-old shooter was arrested and placed in a special unit of a psychiatric clinic.Later, the Serbian police said that they had detained the 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school. The seventh-grader who had used his father's gun to commit the crime is thought to have been under the influence of drugs. He reportedly planned the attack a month in advance. The police said that he had a plan of the school building and a list of students he intended to kill.Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said later that the father of the perpetrator had been arrested. He is reported to be the legal owner of the two pistols that were discovered on the shooter by the police, one as the weapon of the crime, the other in his backpack. The shooter also had three loading clips and several Molotov cocktails, which he never got the chance to use, media said.

