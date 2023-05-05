International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/no-shells-no-pasta-italy-faces-food-and-ammo-troubles-amid-ukrainian-crisis-1110127096.html
No Shells, No Pasta: Italy Faces Food and Ammo Troubles Amid Ukrainian Crisis
No Shells, No Pasta: Italy Faces Food and Ammo Troubles Amid Ukrainian Crisis
Europeans were hit much harder by the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine than their American counterparts across the Atlantic, with the past year witnessing the largest inflation, food and energy price hikes since the 1970s. Local economists and business leaders fear the crisis could result in Europe’s deindustrialization over the long term.
2023-05-05T18:12+0000
2023-05-05T18:12+0000
economy
italy
ukraine
european union (eu)
nato
military aid
pasta
spaghetti
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/05/1110128067_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb4670a02487c98a381931c018e65d81.jpg
Italy is in crisis. This week, the Ministry of Enterprises and Goods Made in Italy called together a special commission to investigate the 17.5 percent jump in pasta prices seen in March, which took place despite months of declining wheat prices.The government commission is expected to hold its first meeting on May 11, and to focus on an issue that can only be characterized as a matter of national security and national pride, given Italians’ consumption of about 23 kg (over 50 pounds) of pasta per year for every man, woman and child in the country.Assoutenti, another Italian consumer watchdog, has reported that in some provinces, a kilogram of pasta is now going for over €2 euros a package - a 25 percent jump from an average of €1.50 in mid-2022. In Ancona province, situated on the eastern portion of the Italian boot overlooking the Adriatic, prices as high as €2.44 have been reported.Italy and other EU countries have faced massive spikes in inflation, energy and food costs over the past year amid Brussels' pledge to reduce dependence on Russian energy.In a separate but related development, Italy's military is reporting a crisis of a different sort, indicating that stocks of ammunition have been depleted to the point of "exhaustion," with the country now having the capacity to resist for just "48-72 hours" in the event of a surprise invasion.Local media have attributed the ammo shortages to Ukraine – which consumed over €600 million in direct Italian military assistance, plus hundreds of millions more pledged via EU channels. Italy has generously provided Kiev with a broad range of weaponry, including armored personnel carriers, towed and self-propelled artillery and multiple rocket launchers, IVECO and FIAT trucks, MILAN anti-tank missiles, small arms, plus over €800 million in economic and financial support.Appeals for assistance from Washington have apparently fallen on deaf ears, with Rome reportedly told to "get in line" in a "long" queue for new American supplies.Italy’s stock of working tanks has reportedly dwindled to an estimated 25-30 percent due to obsolescence and the cannibalization of spare parts. The Air Force, meanwhile, is said to have a sufficient stock of modern aircraft, but not enough missiles. The Navy seems to be the best equipped, and although understaffed, reportedly has enough ammunition to fight for about a week.Italy’s inflation rate hit 8.2 percent in March, down from 10.7 percent in January and 12.6 percent in November of 2022. GDP growth dipped to negative 0.1 percent in January but rebounded to about 0.5 percent in March, according to government data.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/italy-sends-two-dozen-m109l-self-propelled-howitzers-to-ukraine---reports-1109579001.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/italys-state-debt-hits-all-time-high-of-3trl-in-february-1109553052.html
italy
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/05/1110128067_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab0fbb8365ad1393ae5bca27255a05c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, pasta, ammunition, shortage, ukraine, energy, inflation, food prices, cost
italy, pasta, ammunition, shortage, ukraine, energy, inflation, food prices, cost

No Shells, No Pasta: Italy Faces Food and Ammo Troubles Amid Ukrainian Crisis

18:12 GMT 05.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREAS SOLAROCo-owner with his three brothers and production manager of the Pasta di Gragnano factory near Naples, Antonino Moccia, wearing a face mask in the colors of the Italian flag, processes tagliatelle pasta at the production line on April 24, 2020.
Co-owner with his three brothers and production manager of the Pasta di Gragnano factory near Naples, Antonino Moccia, wearing a face mask in the colors of the Italian flag, processes tagliatelle pasta at the production line on April 24, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Europeans were hit much harder by the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine than their American counterparts across the Atlantic, with the past year witnessing the largest inflation, food and energy price hikes since the 1970s. Local economists and business leaders fear the crisis could result in Europe’s deindustrialization over the long term.
Italy is in crisis. This week, the Ministry of Enterprises and Goods Made in Italy called together a special commission to investigate the 17.5 percent jump in pasta prices seen in March, which took place despite months of declining wheat prices.
The government commission is expected to hold its first meeting on May 11, and to focus on an issue that can only be characterized as a matter of national security and national pride, given Italians’ consumption of about 23 kg (over 50 pounds) of pasta per year for every man, woman and child in the country.

The Unione Nazionale Consumatori, a major Italian consumer watchdog, says pasta prices have been climbing steadily for nearly two years, seeing an increase by 37 percent since mid-2021. Wheat prices have been dropping steadily, meanwhile, by 28.3 percent for homegrown varieties and 34.4 percent for imports, since April 2022, according to the Istituto di Servizi per il Mercato Agricolo Alimentare, a Rome-based agricultural research center.

Assoutenti, another Italian consumer watchdog, has reported that in some provinces, a kilogram of pasta is now going for over €2 euros a package - a 25 percent jump from an average of €1.50 in mid-2022. In Ancona province, situated on the eastern portion of the Italian boot overlooking the Adriatic, prices as high as €2.44 have been reported.
Italy and other EU countries have faced massive spikes in inflation, energy and food costs over the past year amid Brussels' pledge to reduce dependence on Russian energy.
The M109 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer standing ready deep in the southern training areas at Fort Bragg. Nine National Guard troops from North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and New Jersey are attending the 13 Bravo artillery military occupational specialty (MOS) reclassification course and will learn how to be a crew member on the three main “cannon” artillery weapons systems in the U.S. Army: The M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer, M777A2 155mm medium towed howitzer and the M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer. Over the course of two days in the field, students will fire hundreds of rounds from all three weapons. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
World
Italy Sends Two Dozen M109L Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine - Reports
16 April, 14:36 GMT
In a separate but related development, Italy's military is reporting a crisis of a different sort, indicating that stocks of ammunition have been depleted to the point of "exhaustion," with the country now having the capacity to resist for just "48-72 hours" in the event of a surprise invasion.
Local media have attributed the ammo shortages to Ukraine – which consumed over €600 million in direct Italian military assistance, plus hundreds of millions more pledged via EU channels. Italy has generously provided Kiev with a broad range of weaponry, including armored personnel carriers, towed and self-propelled artillery and multiple rocket launchers, IVECO and FIAT trucks, MILAN anti-tank missiles, small arms, plus over €800 million in economic and financial support.

That support has apparently come at a cost. Defense sources said that the Armed Forces’ arsenals of heavy and light artillery ammunition are at critical levels, while manufacturers have reported "reduced capacity" to replenish them thanks to years of cuts in the defense sector.

Appeals for assistance from Washington have apparently fallen on deaf ears, with Rome reportedly told to "get in line" in a "long" queue for new American supplies.
Italy’s stock of working tanks has reportedly dwindled to an estimated 25-30 percent due to obsolescence and the cannibalization of spare parts. The Air Force, meanwhile, is said to have a sufficient stock of modern aircraft, but not enough missiles. The Navy seems to be the best equipped, and although understaffed, reportedly has enough ammunition to fight for about a week.
Italy’s inflation rate hit 8.2 percent in March, down from 10.7 percent in January and 12.6 percent in November of 2022. GDP growth dipped to negative 0.1 percent in January but rebounded to about 0.5 percent in March, according to government data.
Italian crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in February
15 April, 13:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала