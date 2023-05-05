https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/pentagon-us-navy-drag-queen-ambassador-part-of-pilot-program-not-recruiting-effort-1110109245.html

Pentagon: US Navy Drag Queen Ambassador Part of ‘Pilot Program,' Not Recruiting Effort

Pentagon: US Navy Drag Queen Ambassador Part of ‘Pilot Program,' Not Recruiting Effort

A US Navy initiative featuring an active-duty sailor performing in drag was part of a pilot program, not a recruitment effort, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"The program I believe that you’re referring to was the Navy Digital Ambassador Program, which was a pilot outreach effort. It was not a recruiting effort," Singh said during a Thursday briefing when asked about the initiative. The pilot program has concluded, Singh said, adding that the US Navy is now evaluating the program and its future. The US Navy used an active-duty service member, who goes by the drag stage name Harpy Daniels, for the program, according to US media reports. On Wednesday, US senators including Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX)and Steve Daines (R-MT) sent a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro expressing concerns about the program. The lawmakers criticized the Navy’s promotion of TikTok amid concerns about its privacy practices, as well as questioned where the Navy stood on the issue of drag performances more broadly. The outreach program occurred amid a broader US military recruitment crisis, with most branches seeing less interest in service among young people than desired. In March, US military officials testifying to Congress on the matter pointed to low unemployment, an inability to recruit in-person in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, declining eligibility due to behavioral problems and poor perceptions of military service as possible factors proving a challenge to recruitment.

