https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/pepe-escobar-divisions-brewing-in-europe-1110123039.html

Pepe Escobar: Divisions Brewing in Europe

Pepe Escobar: Divisions Brewing in Europe

Dissent is brewing inside the EU and inside NATO as old aristocracy and business circles of France and Germany feel betrayed by Washington, Pepe Escobar, veteran journalist, told Radio Sputnik’s New Rules podcast.

2023-05-05T15:29+0000

2023-05-05T15:29+0000

2023-05-05T15:29+0000

analysis

us

pepe escobar

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

russia

germany

china

european union (eu)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104055/81/1040558180_20:0:982:541_1920x0_80_0_0_79def0609d7a886c5611a72c7d86e3a5.jpg

"Basically, what the Americans would like to do is to have Eastern Europe leading NATO and even leading the EU, which is even more far-fetched," said Pepe Escobar. As the Biden administration is pushing ahead with simultaneously confronting Russia and China, Washington's European allies are facing risks of losing not only cheap energy commodities but a leading trade partner, too.How US Strategy Backfires on France, UK and GermanyAfter his talks with Chairman Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron told Politico on April 9 that Europe must reduce its dependency on the US and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan. He warned that Europe could get "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."On April 11, Macron delivered his keynote speech in The Hague, Netherlands, emphasizing Europe's need to promote its own economy and security amid the ongoing crisis. Remarkably, as Macron was outlining his vision of Europe's strategic autonomy, Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, flew to Washington in order to strengthen economic and defense ties with the US – the one that "guarantees our security in Europe," as per Warsaw.Even though Macron came under criticism from US lawmakers over his apparent dissent, about a week later, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stepped forward warning that Britain should not "pull the shutters down" in an April 19 interview with the Guardian. Speaking at Mansion House in the City of London six days later, the Foreign Secretary Cleverly insisted that no significant global problem can be solved without Beijing, arguing that "a stable, prosperous and peaceful China is good for Britain and good for the world."In contrast, German government officials remain largely silent which is hardly surprising given that the nation is "still in a neo-colony, period," according to Escobar.Is the German Government Betraying National Interests?Germany appears to be the greatest loser of the US-led anti-Russia and anti-China tilt, as it has been deprived of both the EU flagship and European powerhouse status. Following the beginning of Russia's special military operation (SMO) Washington twisted Berlin's arm into joining the West's sweeping energy embargo against Russia.Germany had relied on Moscow's pipeline gas since the 1970s. German chemical giant BASF once dubbed Russian gas "the basis of our industry’s competitiveness." After the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines – which, according to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh, was carried out by US and Norwegian operatives – German medium-size enterprises and industrial giants have been forced to relocate as energy prices stung."Any political party in Germany, they simply don't get it. They are all ideological and they all follow the recommendations from DC. When [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz went to Beijing, there was a hefty German business delegation with him. In effect, they dictated the agenda. ‘Look, you can say anything you want, but we came here to do business with the Chinese. This is what we need.’ You know, the problem is that with the Nord Stream bombing, they didn't have a say because they were faced with a fait accompli and they said, ‘Wow, we just lost our cheap source of energy, what are we having for a replacement?’ Nothing. So can you imagine that you were a German businessman who looked at his government to say, ‘my government has betrayed me, has betrayed my country?’ This is treason. This is extremely serious business," the veteran journalist continued.Sovereignty is Key to International Dialogue"We're still living in the after effects of the end of the Second World War," Escobar noted. "That includes everything, defeatism by the French, the fact that they were smashed in the Second World War. On the German side, there are psychological scars that are very difficult to heal even after decades, a guilt complex, a gigantic guilt complex. And the fact that they know intellectually, they can understand that they are a colony, but they don't find a way to break free."Still, no one is interested in doing business with "vassals", as per the veteran journalist.Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on October 27, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically lamented Europe's dependency on "Washington Obkom.""Well, how could one talk to this or that partner if the latter does not make decisions and on every occasion he has to call the Washington Obkom and ask what can and what cannot be done?" Putin asked rhetorically."Obkom" is a Soviet term for a Communist Party regional committee and Putin's use of it is by no means incidental: the Russian president de facto nailed Europe's "vassalage" and lack of strategic sovereignty.For more of Pepe Escobar's exclusive analysis on dissent brewing within the EU, check out the full episode of the podcast on our Telegram and Odysee.If you want to learn more about Escobar's views on de-dollarization and US relations with Russia and China, you can find it here.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/forget-pension-reform-france-faces-bigger-problems-over-ukraine-adventurism-1110013084.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230226/frenemy-how-us-deprives-germany-of-strategic-autonomy-and-status-as-industrial-powerhouse--1107807263.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230303/germany-got-a-slap-in-the-face-from-us-but-can-do-nothing-but-obey-political-scientist--1107986269.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/pepe-escobar-us-outmatched-by-russia-china-1110095098.html

russia

germany

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

There is a conflict between German politicians and businessmen in light of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, Pepe Escobar tells Sputnik’s New Rules There is a conflict between German politicians and businessmen in light of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, Pepe Escobar tells Sputnik’s New Rules 2023-05-05T15:29+0000 true PT1M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

eu dissent, emmanuel macron strategic autonomy, macron china trip, german chancellor olaf scholz, nord stream sabotage, russian pipeline gas, scholz visit to china, german-chinese summit, james cleverly china speech, uk foreign ministry stance on china, sovereignty, global south, washington anti-russia sanctions, us proxy war ukraine, us-china tensions over taiwan