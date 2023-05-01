https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/forget-pension-reform-france-faces-bigger-problems-over-ukraine-adventurism-1110013084.html

Forget Pension Reform, France Faces Bigger Problems Over Ukraine Adventurism

On May 1, French unions launched a new nationwide series of protests over President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reform. However, France's real problem is much bigger than that, private investor and writer Fabien Chalandon told Sputnik.

French unions and political opposition launched massive rallies on May 1 to show President Macron that they still oppose his pension reform, which was passed into law last month and raised the retirement age from 62 to 64."The great majority of strikers are working in the public sector or under specific statute protections (oil and gas, SNCF (railroad), RATP (Paris buses and metro), Paris garbage cleaners etc). The private sector employees supported the reform," he pointed out. "The law has been passed, and the Constitutional Court approved it. It is now in motion."This serious situation, flagged by a recent IMF warning and a downgrade to AA- of France’s debt rating, is now compounded by Washington's foreign policy agenda which has already inflicted a lot of damage to the French economy, according to the expert.French People See Ukraine Conflict Taking Toll on Cost of LivingThe French government not only supported sweeping anti-Russia sanctions championed by the Biden administration over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, but also provided substantial military and financial backing to the Kiev regime, as well as training its soldiers. An anti-Russia energy embargo backfired on Europe by sending already soaring energy prices higher and exacerbating inflation. Even though France has not been as dependent on Russia's cheap energy commodities as Germany, it still reaped the whirlwind in the European market.As per Chalandon, French people are starting to realize that the Ukrainian conflict "is taking its toll on French cost of living and purchasing power, with energy, food, and fertilizers’ prices skyrocketing":French Power Circles Discontent With Biden AdministrationMeanwhile, it appears that President Macron has also become aware of the trouble brewing for France. In April, he told Politico that Europe must reduce its dependency on the US and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan. He warned that Europe could get "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."Macron's Blurred Message Doesn't Contribute to PeaceBloomberg reported last month that President Macron is seeking to draw up plans with China that could lead to talks between Russia and Ukraine "by this summer", citing people familiar with the initiative. The potential talks would be dependent on a number of conditions, including a successful Ukrainian spring offensive that would put the Kiev regime in a position of strength, as per the media's sources.On April 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account that he held talks with his French counterpart Macron and discussed the Kiev regime's "peace formula" to end the conflict with Russia, as well as further military support for Ukraine. Zelensky's 10-point peace formula places emphasis on Russia's withdrawal from the territories which held popular referendums and have been incorporated in the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian president is also insisting on the "return" of Crimea, something that even Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary Victoria Nuland consider unrealistic.Chalandon has drawn attention to the fact that while discussing "peace initiatives" with Beijing and Kiev, the French president has so far failed to condemn Washington and London's upending the Istanbul peace agreement of March 2022 between Kiev and Moscow.If implemented, the Istanbul Accords would have saved tens of thousands of lives. However, it was Washington that called to bleed Russia white and EU foreign chief Josep Borrell who claimed that the Ukraine standoff should be solved on the "battlefield."Chalandon is under the impression that serious panic is emerging as reality on the ground in Ukraine is progressively and forcefully hitting European politicians’ views and perceptions. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is making final preparations for a spring offensive which may end up in a total disaster for both Zelensky and Western politicians who invested “bigly” in the Ukrainian president.In parallel to his investment banking carrier, Chalandon co-founded in France and ran a political think tank, Fondation Concorde, was awarded the French Legion d'Honneur in 2000 and wrote for leading French newspapers on political issues. His father, Albin Chalandon, served as minister of various governments under President Charles de Gaulle and Georges Pompidou and then minister of justice between 2006 and 2008 in a Jacques Chirac-led government under then President Francois Mitterrand.

