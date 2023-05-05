https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/un-is-victim-to-global-crisis-but-still-embodies-multilateralism---nebenzia-1110110695.html

UN is Victim to Global Crisis, But Still Embodies Multilateralism - Nebenzia

The UN takes a loss from the current geopolitical crisis but it undoubtedly represents individual countries worldwide through its Charter and embodies multilateralism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The UN is to some extent a victim of the kind of global crisis in international relations that we are witnessing today. But the fact that we live in a UN-centric model of the world, and the UN, through its Charter, embodies this multilateralism, is something we do not doubt," Nebenzia said. Nebenzia recalled the words of former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabious who said that the world we have today has more and more multipolarity, but less and less multilateralism. The ambassador also said there is "false multilateralism" in which countries create non-inclusive formats, make decisions, and then try to apply them universally onto everyone. The United Nations should be saved regardless of how it got altered since the 1990s, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nebenzia said.Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April. Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was at the UN presiding over Security Council meetings, discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the importance of further strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in global politics and promoting "true" multilateralism based on fundamental international legal norms, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov during remarks at the UN said a multilateral approach is required to resolve the crisis in the Middle East instead of what he called the "destructive" one-sided actions of the US and EU.

