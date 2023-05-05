International
It remains unclear whether this upcoming visit is part of a "public signalling strategy" or a one-time decision "reflecting circumstances specific to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula."
Pentagon officials have confirmed that one of the Navy's 14 Ohio-class vessels will visit South Korea in the coming months, with President Joe Biden announcing a Nuclear Consultative Group during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's recent visit to the White House.It remains unclear whether the upcoming visit is part of a "public signaling strategy" or a one-time decision "reflecting circumstances specific to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula." Some experts believe that the move reflects efforts to counter the fact that the US submarine force is shrinking and experiencing readiness problems.However, he added that nuclear signaling is now considered so important because of competition with Russia and China that even the "silent service" break will make the possible detection of US submarines worth it.The Ohio-class submarines are the largest ever built by the US Navy, measuring 171 meters long and displacing 18,750 tons when submerged.They carry Trident missiles, which can be configured to hold as many as 14 nuclear warheads, with each capable of being guided to a different target and boasting a range of 4,000 nautical miles.In recent years, the relationship between the United States and South Korea has been characterized by a mix of cooperation and tension. The two countries have a longstanding military alliance, which has been an important part of the US strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region.Under President Joe Biden, the US has sought to strengthen its alliances in the region, including with South Korea.
US Ohio-Class Nuclear Sub to Visit South Korean Waters

16:47 GMT 05.05.2023
The Ohio-class submarines are designed to move undetected, with their port calls being kept under wraps by their typically silent commanders. They are equipped with 24 D-5 Trident ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads.
Pentagon officials have confirmed that one of the Navy's 14 Ohio-class vessels will visit South Korea in the coming months, with President Joe Biden announcing a Nuclear Consultative Group during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's recent visit to the White House.
It remains unclear whether the upcoming visit is part of a "public signaling strategy" or a one-time decision "reflecting circumstances specific to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula." Some experts believe that the move reflects efforts to counter the fact that the US submarine force is shrinking and experiencing readiness problems.
"This publicizing move is a part of a new assignment that contradicts the submarines' core mission of remaining undetected," said Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists' Nuclear Information Project.

However, he added that nuclear signaling is now considered so important because of competition with Russia and China that even the "silent service" break will make the possible detection of US submarines worth it.
The Ohio-class submarines are the largest ever built by the US Navy, measuring 171 meters long and displacing 18,750 tons when submerged.
They carry Trident missiles, which can be configured to hold as many as 14 nuclear warheads, with each capable of being guided to a different target and boasting a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
In recent years, the relationship between the United States and South Korea has been characterized by a mix of cooperation and tension. The two countries have a longstanding military alliance, which has been an important part of the US strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
Under President Joe Biden, the US has sought to strengthen its alliances in the region, including with South Korea.
