https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/about-2000-people-gather-in-central-london-to-protest-charles-iiis-coronation---video-1110145638.html
About 2,000 People Gather in Central London to Protest Charles III's Coronation - Video
About 2,000 People Gather in Central London to Protest Charles III's Coronation - Video
About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London in Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation of Charles III, and the demonstrations are proceeding peacefully, media reported on Saturday.
2023-05-06T13:25+0000
2023-05-06T13:25+0000
2023-05-06T13:25+0000
world
london
trafalgar square
united kingdom
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110145407_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5051ed7ac3e2e1160e9ab6c59cefb38.jpg
The protesters are reportedly carrying placards and chanting "not my King", joined by the representatives of the Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish republican movements, The Guardian newspaper reported. The king's coronation is taking place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the United Kingdom and the ongoing increase in living costs.
london
trafalgar square
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110145407_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86c822b3917d6761a9af39dc6372d0f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anti-monarchists have gathered, coronation of charles iii
anti-monarchists have gathered, coronation of charles iii
About 2,000 People Gather in Central London to Protest Charles III's Coronation - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London in Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation of Charles III, and the demonstrations are proceeding peacefully, media reported on Saturday.
The protesters are reportedly carrying placards and chanting "not my King", joined by the representatives of the Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish republican movements, The Guardian newspaper reported.
The king's coronation
is taking place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the United Kingdom and the ongoing increase in living costs.