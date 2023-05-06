https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/about-2000-people-gather-in-central-london-to-protest-charles-iiis-coronation---video-1110145638.html

About 2,000 People Gather in Central London to Protest Charles III's Coronation - Video

About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London in Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation of Charles III, and the demonstrations are proceeding peacefully, media reported on Saturday.

The protesters are reportedly carrying placards and chanting "not my King", joined by the representatives of the Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish republican movements, The Guardian newspaper reported. The king's coronation is taking place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the United Kingdom and the ongoing increase in living costs.

