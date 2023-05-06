https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/assange-offers-heartfelt-belmarsh-invite-to-king-charles-iii-ahead-of-coronation-1110132309.html

Assange Offers ‘Heartfelt’ Belmarsh Invite to King Charles III Ahead of Coronation

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday invited King Charles III to visit him at the Belmarsh prison in London, where the journalist has been held for four years, to celebrate the coronation of the monarch on May 6.

Assange notes in the letter that it was "only fitting to extend a heartfelt invitation" to his "liege" as the monarch prepares to be officially crowned king, months after the death of his predecessor and mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The letter, which was published on the Declassified UK website, sees Assange point out how the UK is the country with the largest number of prisoners in Western Europe. He also noted the living conditions in the prison are bad, mentioning the poor quality of food and sanitation."During your visit, you will have the opportunity to feast upon the culinary delights prepared for your loyal subjects on a generous budget of two pounds per day," the letter continues. The WikiLeaks founder also noted that inside the prison walls, "you will find the most isolated place within its walls: Healthcare, or “Hellcare” as its inhabitants lovingly call it.""Here, you will marvel at sensible rules designed for everyone’s safety, such as the prohibition of chess, whilst permitting the far less dangerous game of checkers," he continued. "Deep within Hellcare lies the most gloriously uplifting place in all of Belmarsh, nay, the whole of the United Kingdom: the sublimely named Belmarsh End of Life Suite. Listen closely, and you may hear the prisoners’ cries of 'Brother, I’m going to die in here', a testament to the quality of both life and death within your prison."Assange concluded the correspondence by underscoring that a visit from Charles "is an honour befitting a king."

